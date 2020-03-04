Samsung TVs 2020: QLED, microLED, and 8K TVs

Samsung has announced several of its new TVs coming in 2020, and the first pricing information has just started to trickle out. That means new QLED sets, both in 8K and 4K resolution, and a new addition to Samsung's Lifestyle lineup of design-focused TVs.

The latest Samsung 2020 TVs will start hitting the market in March and April, and it’s very possible that several of these models could land on our best TV list. We've got the first details of every 8K TV, 4K smart TV and QLED set that Samusng announced for this year.

Editor's Note (March 4, 2020): Samsung has announced pricing and details for several of its new TVs, which we've added to the article below. We'll continue updating this story through the coming weeks as we get official confirmation of when TVs will be available to buy, and what as-yet-unannounced details Samsung shares in the future.

Here's everything we know so far about Samsung's 2020 TV lineup.

Samsung's biggest innovation: The Wall MicroLED

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's biggest TV, and arguably it's most significant recent innovation in the realm of display technology, is The Wall, the giant microLED TV that stretches floor to ceiling. MicroLED technology promises to offer a true competitor to OLED in terms of picture quality and perfect black levels, but with the added bonus of much higher brightness, purer color and incredible HDR performance. We've been impressed with The Wall since we first saw it in 2018, but even when it was made available for purchase last year, it wasn't the sort of thing you could just pick up at a Best Buy or order on Amazon.

That is looking to change in 2020, with Samsung introducing several new versions of The Wall at CES, ranging from a massive 292-inch 8K model down to a fairly reasonable 75-inch microLED set that could fit in most living rooms. And unlike the 2019 models, which were only available through directly from Samsung – and cost an arm and a leg – the new models might actually be available through traditional retail this year.

Samsung has not announced any specifics about pricing and availability, only telling us that new models are on the way, with plans for 75 -, 88-, 93- and 110-inch 4K MicroLED TVs sometime this year.

Samsung's new premium TVs: 8K QLED

(Image credit: Samsung)

When it comes to 8K QLED sets, Samsung's announced lineup is the largest in the industry by far. In the U.S. Samsung will be offering the Q950TS and the Q800T, which split the 8K QLED line into premium and mainstream model lines, respectively. While it's a little crazy to think of any 8K TVs being "mainstream" at this point, Samsung is clearly positioning the 8K QLED sets as the new premium flagship models for the brand, and offer the sets at sizes and prices that are far more approachable than any other manufacturer has yet offered.

In Europe, Samsung will also be offering the Q900T series, which boasts many of the same features as the Q950TS, but without the sleek OneConnect box that Samsung offers on its most premium models. Size and price information for the Q900T series has not yet been announced.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TVs Model name Size Price 55Q800T 55 inches Not yet announced QN65Q800TAFXZA 65 inches $3,499 QN75Q800TAFXZA 75 inches $4,999 QN82Q800TAFXZA 82 inches $6,999 98Q800T 98 inches Not yet announced

The Q800T QLED 8K TV is the more affordable of the U.S. series announced. With sizes ranging from 55 inches up to 98 inches, it offers a range of screen sizes and pricing that makes it the most approachable 8K TVs we've sen since Samsung kicked off the 8K category a couple years back.

For example, last year's 65-inch Q900RB had an MSRP of $4,999 when it launched. By comparison, this year's 65-inch Q800T is $3,499 – more expensive than a regular 4K set, to be sure, but significantly more affordable than 8K has been in the past.

And pretty much every feature offered on Samsung's 8K sets is available on the Q800T, from the high-powered Quantum Processor 2.0 8K with Deep Learning Super Resolution upscaling to a full array, local dimming (FALD) backlight and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+.

Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED TVs Model name Size Price 65Q950TS 65 inches Not yet announced 75Q950TS 75 inches Not yet announced 85Q950TS 85 inches Not yet announced

The Q950TS QLED 8K TV serves as the new premium flagship model for Samsung's 8K line. With a slim chassis, nearly bezel-free frameless design and impressive multi-speaker audio, the Q950 finally brings every other aspect of the TV inline with the stunning display quality.

The Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED will be offered in 65, 75 and 85 inches later this year, and boasts several new technologies that make it the best Samsung TV we've ever seen. (Check out our hands-on review of the Q950 to learn more.) The Q950TS has Samsung's Infinity Screen, surrounding the frameless QLED panel with almost no bezel at all, and what border is there should be difficult to even spot at normal viewing distances.

Included in the Q950TS is Samsung's new Object Tracking Sound+, which combines several internal speakers positioned above, below and to either side of the display to create a 5.1-channel soundscape that actually tracks with objects and actors on screen.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Those speakers can also be used in conjunction with a soundbar, using what Samsung calls Q Symphony. Where most soundbars disable the TV speakers when connected, Samsung's Q Symphony TVs will let you connect a compatible device (presently just the upcoming Samsung HQ-Q800T soundbar) and use the soundbar and speakers together. The result is both more volume and a larger soundscape, particularly with more verticality. We suspect we may see more Samsung TVs and soundbars with Q Symphony in the coming months, but it's only been announced on the Q950TS.

Sero TV puts a mobile twist on Samsung's Lifestyle TVs

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's other big TV demo puts a mobile twist on the manufacturer's Lifestyle line of design-oriented TVs with The Sero . Joining the existing Frame and Serif model lines, the Sero is aimed at mobile-first users, the sort of glued-to-the-smartphone Gen Z consumer that wants a TV that can handle video that's not optimized for traditional widescreen, horizontal TV form factors.

Enter the Sero – that's Korean for "Vertical" – a 43-inch QLED TV that has motorized rotation to switch from landscape to portrait mode to better accommodate the sort of vertical videos seen on Instagram, TikTok and other social media sites. With an integrated NFC chip for one-tap pairing with smartphones, the Sero will not only allow easy sharing of on screen content to the TV, it will also mimic the orientation of the phone its paired to. Flip it vertically, and the TV will rotate into portrait mode. Switch back to landscape mode and the TV will automatically rotate back to the traditional horizontal position.

The TV comes already attached to an easel-like floor stand, which includes the motorized rotation built in. Also integrated into the stand is a 4.1-channel, 60-watt speaker system.

The Sero will be launching in the U.S. sometime in 2020. The Korean version of the rotating set went on sale last year for 1.89m KRW (which is about $1,600), but pricing for the U.S. model has not been announced.

Samsung Lifestyle TVs get new sizes and features

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's other Lifestyle models are also coming back, with The Frame and The Serif returning in new sizes, with more features.

The Frame is Samsung's art-inspired TV, which offers a flat design that can be hung on the wall and personalized with interchangeable snap-on frames that make the slim TV look like hanging artwork on the wall. With Samsung's ambient mode letting you display a huge selection of artwork on the screen when not viewing a show, the result is like Mr. Rogers' Picture Picture come to life, doing double duty as TV and home decor.

And, in keeping with the name, each model can be had with a snap-on frame that attaches to the outer bezel to match your home and decor. As of this writing, the 2020 models could be customized with either a black or beige frame.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung The Frame Model name Size Resolution Price Not yet announced 32 inches 1080p with portrait and landscape mode Not yet announced QN43LS03TAFXZA 43 inches 4K UHD $999 QN55LS03TAFXZA 55 inches 4K UHD $1,499 QN65LS03TAFXZA 65 inches 4K UHD $1,999 QN75LS03TAFXZA 75 inches 4K UHD $2,999

In 2020 The Frame will be available in six different sizes: 32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes. All of those models have QLED LCD displays and offer a full smart TV experience. However, the 32-inch model is expected to come in 1080p full HD resolution only. And, because it's smaller size lends itself to installation even more like wall-hanging artwork, the 32-inch model will support both landscape and portrait orientations, letting you hang the TV sideways to better display portraiture and other vertically oriented content.

Unique to The Frame is Art Mode 3.0, which lets you select your favorite artwork from thousands of collections from galleries across the globe. These high-resolution images are optimized for the unique TV presentation style, and the new 3.0 release includes an AI-driven automatic selection mode, which looks at your favorites and cycles through other art it thinks you'll like.

Some (but not all) of these 2020 models will also include what Samsung calls Dual LED backlighting, which uses a combination of LEDs with different color temperatures to illuminate the screen. This allows the TV to adjust the color temperature of the backlight, and adjust the backlighting to optimize contrast for whatever is onscreen.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Serif takes a more sculptural bent to the art-inspired design, with a chassis that looks like a stylized section of I-beam. With broad, flat surfaces above and below the QLED display, Samsung hopes the unique look will appeal to design-conscious buyers who may not be interested in having a traditional TV in their home. The Serif began selling in 2019 with a single 55-inch model, but returns in 2020 with 43, 49, and 55 inch sizes.

Pricing and availability for 2020 versions of The Frame and The Serif have not been announced, but we expect to get more details this spring.

Samsung 4K QLED is back

(Image credit: Samsung)

Finally, the Samsung TVs most likely to be seen in your local Best Buy and purchased for the average living room is the QLED line of premium 4K smart TVs. Samsung has refreshed it's full 4K QLED lineup for 2020, and boasts an array of sizes, price points and capabilities.

These new models, indicated by a T at the end of the models name, largely follow the template of previous years QLED sets, ranging from the most basic Q60T up to the most premium Q90T.

In a surprise move, the Q-Symphony sound technology that was demoed at CES will also be coming to many of the models in the 4K QLED series. Initially it was announced that this feature would be limited to the 8K models. Q-Symphony lets you use a Samsung soundbar with the TV without disabling the TV's multiple speakers. Using these TV speakers in conjunction with the soundbar allows a much richer audio experience, providing more volume, a wide and taller soundstage and even simulating the depth of surround sound.

Samsung is also stepping up it's voice assistant game by letting you pair your Samsung TV with either an Amazon Alexa or Google Home smart speaker, providing alternatives to Samsung's Bixby.

These different model lines will be differentiated by what features they offer. There are still several details that have yet to be announced, but this is what we know so far.

Samsung 4K QLED TVs Model Features Q90T QLED display, Ultra Wide Viewing Angle, Full array backlight, Local dimming, Object Tracking Sound, OneConnect Box Q80T QLED display, Full array backlight, Local dimming Q70T QLED display, Dual LED backlight, Edge lighting Q60T QLED display, Dual LED backlight, Edge lighting

The most notable change above is that Samsung's extra-wide viewing angle technology will only be offered on the Q90T this year, while 2019 had the technology in both the Q90 and Q80 series.

The other, which isn't reflected in the above chart, is that the 2020 models will have a reduced number of backlighting zones handling the local dimming. WHile specifics haven't been confirmed, it's looking like the new Q90T will have around 100 discrete dimming zones, a downgrade from last year's Q90R, which had closer to 500 zones.

The change to use edge lighting on the Q70 is another signal that the 4K QLED line is no longer Samsung's top-of-the line product. This essentially makes the Q70T the replacement for last year's Q60R, and Samsung has already made comments to the effect that the new Q60T will serve as Samsung's mass market product this year, replacing some of the non-QLED offerings sold in years past. As Samsung's many 8K QLED sets take the spotlight, this is somewhat expected.

That said, the Samsung 4K QLED lineup is still a fairly robust collection of smart TVs, with plenty of premium features and all of the smart TV options you would expect.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung 4K QLED Q90T Model name Size Price QN65Q90TAFXZA 65 inches $2,499

Samsung's best 4K model is the Q90T QLED, which gets the full benefit of a quantum-dot-enhanced LCD panel, full array backlighting with local dimming, and Samsung's Ultra Wide Viewing Angle technology. The whole thing is powered by Samsung's Quantum processor 4K, which handles all of the finer details, from HDR10+ support to optimized color and motion processing.

Other features include Object Tracking Sound and the OneConnect Box, which consolidates all of the set's connections and ports into a separate box, connected to the TV by a single, slim, nearly transparent cable that carries power and signal for any connected devices, from game consoles and Blu-ray players to satellite boxes and TV antennas.

So far, the Q90T has only been confirmed int he 65-inch size, but it's possible that other sizes will be announced in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung 4K QLED Q80T Model name Size Price QN49Q80TAFXZA 49 inches $1,099 QN55Q80TAFXZA 55 inches $1,299 QN65Q80TAFXZA 65 inches $1,799 QN75Q80TAFXZA 75 inches $2,799 QN85Q80TAFXZA 85 inches $3,999

While it's technically the step-down model in the QLED line, Samsung's 4K Q80T looks to be ever inch as premium as the Q90T (sans the stylish OneConnect Box), and it's available in more sizes and prices, as well.

The Quantum processor 4K handles upscaling of lower resolution content, and an array of built-in sensors allows the TV to adjust the TV's lighting and sound to the environment of the room. It will boost brightness to account for ambient light and ensuring vivid color whether you're dimming the lights for a movie night or catching the news in the middle of the day. Sound is also adjusted on the fly, ensuring clear dialogue even in a noisy room.

Object Tracking Sound provides better sound that is tailored to match the content onscreen, taking advantage of upward and downward-firing speakers to offer a more immersive soundscape and offer more immersive audio.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung 4K QLED Q70T Model name Size Price QN55Q70TAFXZA 55 inches $999 QN65Q70TAFXZA 65 inches $1,299 QN75Q70TAFXZA 75 inches $2,199 QN85Q70TAFXZA 85 inches $3,299

The next step down in price also presents the largest downgrade in quality. The Samsung Q70T is still a part of the 4K QLED line, so it will still have the excellent color that Samsung's QLED TVs are known for. But it lacks the discrete dimming zones offered on the Q80T and Q90T, equipped instead with edge lighting, which notoriously provides less capable brightness and HDR support.

Samsung is hoping to make this edge-lit backlight a bit better with it's new Dual LED technology, which adjusts the color tone of the backlighting to better match the onscreen content. This is done with a mixture of blue and yellow LEDS, instead of the blue/white LEDS traditionally used to provide LED backlighting. The two colors can be lit in a uniform pattern for a single, consistent backlight, or shifted to favor the yellow or blue tones when called for. Whether this actually provides better backlight performance or an improved experience for viewers has yet to be seen.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung 4K QLED Q60T Model name Size Price QN43Q60TAFXZA 43 inches $529 QN50Q60TAFXZA 50 inches $649 QN55Q60TAFXZA 55 inches $699 QN58Q60TAFXZA 58 inches $899 QN65Q60TAFXZA 65 inches $999 QN75Q60TAFXZA 75 inches $1,699

Rounding out the QLED lineup is the Samsung Q60T, the most affordable model to feature Samsung's quantum-dot-enhanced displays. Available in sizes ranging from 43 inches up to 75 inches, it offers prices as low as $529 for a QLED TV, making it one of the most affordable sets on the market to offer this color-boosting technology.

Samsung is positioning this year's Q60T not as the budget-focused member of the premium QLED family, but as the primary model for mass market shoppers, replacing last year's non-QLED RU8000 line. As such, you can expect the Q60T to be a major presence on retail shelves and expect large discounts around sales events like Black Friday and the Super Bowl.

With so many other quantum dot TVs on the market from manufacturers like TCL, Vizio and Hisense, it will be interesting to see how well the Q60T stacks up, and whether it delivers the performance customers expect for this price.

Samsung Premium UHD LED TVs

(Image credit: Samsung)

While Samsung's QLED TVs get much of the spotlight, some of the most popular models made by Samsung are still standard LCD TVs. With affordable prices, 4K resolution and a pretty good version of Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform (usually without voice interaction or the fancy Ambient Mode), these budget-friendly models are big sellers throughout the year. And this year, Samsung is updating this portion of the lineup with two new series, the TU7000 and the TU8000 Crystal UHD 4K smart TVs.

Available in a wide range of sizes and prices, both TU models will be powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, which should offer decent video processing and upscaling. Interestingly enough, while the TU series offers HDR10 and HLG support for standard HDR (high-dynamic range) content, it doesn't support Samsung's own HDR10+ format.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung TU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV Model name Size Price UN43TU8000FXZA 43 inches $369 UN50TU8000FXZA 50 inches $429 UN55TU8000FXZA 55 inches $499 UN65TU8000FXZA 65 inches $699 UN75TU8000FXZA 75 inches $1,199

The more expensive of the two models is the TU8000 series, which runs from a basic 43-inch model up to a 75-inch whopper that sells for $1,199. While it lacks the quantum-dot fanciness and some of the more premium smart features of it's QLED siblings, the TU8000 still has some cool tricks up its sleeve.

One of those tricks is auto game mode, which detects when a game console is connected and powered on, and then switches itself to game mode without your having to pick up the remote. Better known as auto low latency mode (ALLM), it's a feature generally offered on sets with HDMI 2.1, but the TU8000 offers this same capability with its HDMI 2.0 connections.

It also pairs the TV's 20-watt stereo speakers with a built-in woofer for better sound, and Bluetooth for connecting wireless headphones and speakers.

And while we didn't expect to see a voice assistant built into TVs that are so affordable, the TU8000 offers not only Samsung's Bixby, but even has Amazon Alexa built in.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV Model name Size Price UN43TU7000FXZA 43 inches $299 UN50TU7000FXZA 50 inches $349 UN55TU7000FXZA 55 inches $399 UN58TU7000FXZA 58 inches $449 UN65TU7000FXZA 65 inches $549 UN70TU7000FXZA 70 inches $749 UN75TU7000FXZA 75 inches $999

The TU7000 promises to be hugely popular, if only for the low prices Samsung is offering it at.

Sound quality might not be as rich as you want, since there's no woofer, just standard 20-watt stereo speakers, but there's always the option of adding a soundbar for more oomph.

The TU700 doesn't have any voice assistant built in (Bixby or otherwise), but it will work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart speakers.

Bottom line

All of the above information is based on currently available information, and we expect Samsung to announce or confirm additional details in the coming months as we approach the anticipated spring launch for these 2020 TVs. We'll be regularly updating this page with new information as we get it, so check back regularly to stay up to date on all the new Samsung sets coming in 2020.

If you're still unsure about what TV to get, check out our handy guide to choosing a TV brand, our look at our TV buying guide for more general advice.