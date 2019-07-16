Return of the Keyboard: This New Android Is Actually Not a BlackBerry



This is the Unihertz Titan, a new no-nonsense Android phone with a dream list of technical specs list that seems to good to be true — at least if you long for the age of physical BlackBerry keyboards.

This thing has it all. First, a rugged design that the company says it’s shockproof. The manufacturer also claims the phone is IP67 dust and water-resistant certified.

(Image credit: Unihertz)

The Titan has an impressive 6,000mAh battery to power its 4.5-inch 1,440 x 1,440-pixel IPS LCD touchscreen. That’s a lot of battery for such a small screen — although the company has not announced how long it would last, I imagine that figure will be quite high.

Below the display there is a full QWERTY keyboard for your crackberried thumbs that also has predictive support for increased typing accuracy.

The phone also supports dual SIM cards, fingerprint access, wireless charging, face unlock, global LTE support and NFC support for digital payments.

Oh, and it seems to have a 3.5-millimeter stereo jack on top. It’s like the aughts are back in fashion — but all shiny and updated.

(Image credit: Unihertz)

On the front there seems to be two sensors. One of them is clearly a camera and the second one may be an infrared sensor for the face unlock function. On the back, one camera and a flash. The company hasn’t disclosed the specs for these cameras or the processor that will be inside this little beast.

The phone will launch on Kickstarter soon. The company’s previous two phones —the Unihertz Jelly, a tiny phone that runs Android 7.0, and the aforementioned Atom — were also launched in Kickstarter.

For those of us who are happy gliding over our keyboards, maybe they could make a phone with the same specs but without the physical keys. One can dream.