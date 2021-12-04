Ravens vs Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL week 13, odds and fantasy picks

The Ravens vs Steelers live stream is the latest installment of this AFC North rivalry. First place Baltimore takes on last place Pittsburgh in this NFL live stream with the Ravens looking to buck last year's trend.

Ravens vs Steelers channel, start time The Ravens vs Steelers live stream airs Sunday (Dec. 5)

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Ravens -4, Over/Under 44

The Ravens (8-3) are coming off a 16-10 Sunday night victory over the Browns that saw their MVP quarterback struggle in his return from an illness. Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions in last weeks win, but was able to hit tight end Mark Andrews after a crazy scramble play for a decisive 13-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter. Of his four interceptions, Jackson said, "I looked like a rookie."

The Steelers (5-5-1) are looking to start December off on a winning note, as they haven't notched a win in three weeks. Pittsburgh has gone 0-2-1 in that span including last week’s 41-10 blow out loss to the Bengals. Ben Roethlisberger completed just 24-of-his-40 passes for a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss while rookie running back Najee Harris was held to a season low 37 yards from scrimmage.

This game will mark the first of two meetings between these teams this year and the Ravens have revenge on their mind. Baltimore dropped both games to the Steelers last season.

How to watch Ravens vs Steelers live stream from anywhere

Ravens vs Steelers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Ravens vs Steelers live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 a.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 5)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Ravens vs Steelers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Ravens vs Steelers.

Ravens vs Steelers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Ravens vs Steelers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Ravens vs Steelers live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Thursday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Ravens vs Steelers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Ravens vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Ravens vs Steelers fantasy picks and odds

Betting Odds: The Ravens are 4-point favorites against the Steelers. The over/under is 44.

Ravens: Tight end Mark Andrews continues to be one of the best in the NFL as he caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown last week against the Browns. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is also coming off a eight-catch 51 yard game, but and is hoping to snap a three-game scoreless streak.

Steelers: Running back Najee Harris is trending downward. The rookie set season lows two weeks ago only two set even lower marks last week against Cinci. The Steelers will look to get him going again against the Ravens. Wide receiver Chase Claypool recorded his second straight 80-plus yard game with three receptions for 82 yards last week, while Dionte Johnson continues to be one of Roethlisberger’s favorite targets. He caught nine passes for 95 yards and now has at least five catches in six straight games. Tight end Pat Freiermuth caught a the Steelers’ only touchdown pass last week for his second straight week with a touchdown.