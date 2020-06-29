PS5 will deliver 'entirely new gameplay concepts,' says Epic Games

The PS5 is going to be just about the best gaming console ever created, if you listen to Epic Games. Previously, the company waxed effusive about the PS5’s Unreal Engine 5 demo, as well as its ambitious SSD, claiming that the PS5 could very well outperform most gaming PCs. Now, Epic is at it again, claiming that the PS5 is nothing less than “a masterpiece of systems design.”

This particular news comes from the Official PlayStation Magazine’s big PS5 issue, which will be out tomorrow. In the meantime, GamesRadar has shared a few snippets from the publication. Nick Penwarden, the VP of Epic Games, had this to say about Sony’s upcoming console:

“The PlayStation 5 is a masterpiece of systems design. Not only is it driving a huge leap in computing and graphics performance, but it is also revolutionary in terms of storage and data compression technology, unlocking new kinds of games and experiences for players to enjoy.”

Once again, the PS5’s SSD gets a lot of praise here, as it could potentially result in entirely new kinds of games, according to Penwarden. Kim Libreri, Epic’s CTO, also shared his thoughts:

“Next-gen graphics and processing power will not only make games more immersive, but will also enable entirely new gameplay concepts that can take advantage of fully dynamic environments and lighting, much improved physics, smarter AI and richer multiplayer experiences.”

Both executives seem to think that the PS5 will be able to facilitate games that simply were not possible on previous consoles — perhaps even on gaming PCs. While we won’t know the full context of their quotes until tomorrow, but Epic does seem especially keen on Sony's next-gen machine.

Epic’s Unreal Engine is available on every modern platform, and there’s no indication that it will run better on a PS5 than on an Xbox Series X, or a powerful gaming PC. But Epic developers and executives have singled out the PS5 again and again when discussing the Unreal Engine’s next-gen improvements. Perhaps they’re right — they’ve had hands-on time with the system, after all — but it does raise questions about what the PS5 can do, precisely, that competing systems can’t.

In any case, the PS5 does look like an extremely powerful system, and we know that Epic’s cash cow Fortnite will be available on the platform. Epic was also in the unique position of showing off the very first PS5 gameplay, with its bespoke tech demo Lumen in the Land of Nanite. Granted, Lumen isn’t a real game, but if it were, it would look pretty.