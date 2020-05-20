PS5 won't beat Xbox Series X on power, says Epic

Sony’s PS5 won’t beat the Xbox Series X when it comes to power. That's according to Epic Games co-founder and CEO Tim Sweeney who took to Twitter to explain why last week’s Unreal Engine 5 demo was run on Sony’s next-generation console.

The Unreal Engine 5 demo was used to showcase the power of the next-generation games consoles, but it was only shown off running on the PS5 and not the Xbox Series X. This ignited a slew of speculation as to whether the PS5 was selected to demo the graphics engine because it’s more capable than the Xbox Series X.

While the Xbox Series X does have more compute power than the PS5, with its 12 teraflops to the Sony console’s 10.28 teraflops, a lot of console performance is down to how that power can be brought to bear. We’ve previously heard some developers claim that the PS5 and its speedy SSD storage means its easier to tap into the console’s power than the Xbox Series X; though we’ve also heard similarly high praise for the Xbox Series X.

The performance throughput of the PS5 is one of the reasons some people thought it was selected to run the Unreal Engine 5 demo rather than the Xbox Series X. This speculation wasn’t helped by the demo not mentioning the Xbox Series X at all.

But Sweeney tweeted that the decision to go with the PS5 for the demo was down to Epic’s close work with Sony, not because of the PS5 trounces the Xbox Series X on performance.

“The Unreal Engine 5 demo on PlayStation 5 was the culmination of years of discussions between Sony and Epic on future graphics and storage architectures,” Sweeney tweeted.

And he then added that the Unreal Engine 5 will also be supported on the Xbox Series X and that we can expect it to be pretty impressive on Microsoft’s hardware: “The Nanite and Lumen tech powering it will be fully supported on both PS5 and Xbox Series X and will be awesome on both.”

For PCs fans, Sweeney also tweeted that the Unreal Engine 5 will also play well with high-end PCs. Then in a burst of sly humour, he noted that the “Commodore 64 will not be supported,” presumably in reference as to how the Unreal Engines of the past have run across a wide range of platforms and will continue to do so.

We still have a good six months to wait until the PS5 and Xbox Series X are released. So there’s still plenty of time for more speculation as to which one will come out on top in the performance stakes and indeed the overall next-generation console war.