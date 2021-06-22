Prime Day 2021: The best deals for working from home

Want to upgrade your home office? We've found the best Prime Day deals for working from home, so you can continue to craft the home office of your dreams. Whether you need a new laptop, monitor or keyboard, or something a bit more complicated like a faster Wi-Fi system, we've found Prime Day deals that will help you save as you stay at home.

Somewhat surprisingly, we've also found a top-rated Logitech webcam that's not only available but on sale (not by much, but a win's a win). And that webcam upgrade is one of the most important tools of the home office, so people can see you clearly, when you want them to.

Prime Day deals for working from home: Laptops and computers

MacBook Pro-level power at an even lower price MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance, making this one of the best Prime Day deals for working from home when you need to get things done. Plus, its 14-hour time on our battery life test means you won't need to be tethered to your desk all day.

Prime Day deals for working from home: Headphones

Block out the world to focus on your work Bose 700: was $399 now $229 @ Amazon

Those of us with roommates and family (or just loud neighborhoods) need the best active noise canceling to stay productive at home. And that's why this Bose 700 deal is one of the best Prime Day deals for working at home. The Bose 700 beat Sony's WH-1000XM4 on sound and noise canceling, and their high price was the only real knock against them.

Prime Day deals for working from home: Monitors

So many pixels Dell 27" 4K monitor: was $489 now $299 @ Dell

If you want a sharp display at home, we recommend you save $190 on this crisp 27-inch Ultra HD monitor, which packs HDR support. You can ensure ergonomic pleasure, as its height is adjustable, and you can pivot, tilt and swivel the panel as well.

Prime Day deals for working from home: Webcams

Save on one of the best webcams Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was $79 now $75 @ Amazon

A year ago, webcams were hard to find at all — and lo and behold — we've actually found a sale on one of the most popular models. The demand for webcams came into play when we realized how poor our laptops' internal webcams are. This $4 off deal isn't huge, but the existence of any sales on webcams is newsworthy.

Prime Day deals for working from home: Smart home

Speed up your home internet Amazon eero 6 router + 2 extenders: was $279 now $181

You pay a lot for your home internet, but you may not always be getting that speed during your daily work. That means you need to check out this trio of eero 6 router and extenders. This whole system covers up to 5,000 square feet with speeds of up to 500 Mbps.

Prime Day deals for working from home: Desks and chairs

Easy to assemble and use Vari Electric Standing Desk: was $595 now $505 @ Amazon (click coupon)

We named the Vari electric standing desk the best standing desk in our own Home Office Awards, and a kinda-secret coupon lets you take 15% ($90!) off its price. We love its wide range of heights (25 to 50.5 inches), and how everything on our desks stayed in place as it rose in the air.

Prime Day deals for working from home: Keyboards and mice

Combo pack! Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse: was $129 now $84

Ergonomically-friendly tech isn't for everyone, but Microsoft's gear is top notch. And with this 35%-off sale, you can get a whole desk's worth of input accessories: you've got a keyboard (with num-pad) and a mouse.

