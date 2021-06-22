Prime Day 2021: The best deals for working from home

Want to upgrade your home office? We've found the best Prime Day deals for working from home, so you can continue to craft the home office of your dreams. Whether you need a new laptop, monitor or keyboard, or something a bit more complicated like a faster Wi-Fi system, we've found Prime Day deals that will help you save as you stay at home.
Somewhat surprisingly, we've also found a top-rated Logitech webcam that's not only available but on sale (not by much, but a win's a win). And that webcam upgrade is one of the most important tools of the home office, so people can see you clearly, when you want them to.
Prime Day deals for working from home: Laptops and computers
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance, making this one of the best Prime Day deals for working from home when you need to get things done. Plus, its 14-hour time on our battery life test means you won't need to be tethered to your desk all day.View Deal
- Apple iMac M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon
- Lenovo Flex 5 14": was $649 now $620 @ Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- Dell XPS 15: was $1,799 now $1,549 @ Dell
- HP Envy 13 laptop: was $1,049 now $899 @ Amazon
Prime Day deals for working from home: Headphones
Bose 700: was $399 now $229 @ Amazon
Those of us with roommates and family (or just loud neighborhoods) need the best active noise canceling to stay productive at home. And that's why this Bose 700 deal is one of the best Prime Day deals for working at home. The Bose 700 beat Sony's WH-1000XM4 on sound and noise canceling, and their high price was the only real knock against them.View Deal
- Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $109 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-CH710N: was $199 now $78 @ Amazon
- Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon
Prime Day deals for working from home: Monitors
Dell 27" 4K monitor: was $489 now $299 @ Dell
If you want a sharp display at home, we recommend you save $190 on this crisp 27-inch Ultra HD monitor, which packs HDR support. You can ensure ergonomic pleasure, as its height is adjustable, and you can pivot, tilt and swivel the panel as well.View Deal
- LG 32" QHD monitor: was $299 now $256 @ Amazon
- Samsung Odyssey 27": was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy
- Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599 now $419 @ Amazon
- BenQ 32" inch 4K Monitor: was $799 now $569 @ Amazon
- Alienware 34" curved monitor: was $1,519, now $799 @ Dell
Prime Day deals for working from home: Webcams
Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was $79 now $75 @ Amazon
A year ago, webcams were hard to find at all — and lo and behold — we've actually found a sale on one of the most popular models. The demand for webcams came into play when we realized how poor our laptops' internal webcams are. This $4 off deal isn't huge, but the existence of any sales on webcams is newsworthy.View Deal
- Anker PowerConf C300 Smart Full HD Webcam: was $129.99 now $89.99 @ Amazon
- Razer Kiyo Pro: was $199 now $151 @ Amazon
- Logitech BRIO Ultra HD webcam: was $199 now $175 @ Amazon
Prime Day deals for working from home: Smart home
Amazon eero 6 router + 2 extenders: was $279 now $181
You pay a lot for your home internet, but you may not always be getting that speed during your daily work. That means you need to check out this trio of eero 6 router and extenders. This whole system covers up to 5,000 square feet with speeds of up to 500 Mbps.View Deal
- Blue Pure 411+ Air Purifier: was $139 now $97 @ Amazon
- iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
- Echo Show 5 with Stick up Cam Battery: was $184 now $94 @ Amazon
Prime Day deals for working from home: Desks and chairs
Vari Electric Standing Desk: was $595 now $505 @ Amazon (click coupon)
We named the Vari electric standing desk the best standing desk in our own Home Office Awards, and a kinda-secret coupon lets you take 15% ($90!) off its price. We love its wide range of heights (25 to 50.5 inches), and how everything on our desks stayed in place as it rose in the air.
- Vari Electric Standing Desk 60" x 30": was $695 now $590 @ Amazon
- Respawn Height Adjustable Gaming Desk: was $194 now $163 @ Amazon
- Komene Mesh Office Chair: was $119 now $95 @ Amazon
- SUNNOW Ergonomic Office Chair: was $269 now $215 @ Amazon
Prime Day deals for working from home: Keyboards and mice
Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse: was $129 now $84
Ergonomically-friendly tech isn't for everyone, but Microsoft's gear is top notch. And with this 35%-off sale, you can get a whole desk's worth of input accessories: you've got a keyboard (with num-pad) and a mouse.View Deal
- Microsoft Arc Mouse was $69 now $44
- Logitech MX Anywhere 3 mouse: was $79 now $74 @ Amazon
