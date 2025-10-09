12 home office essentials on a budget: Here's my top picks for the best desk, chair, laptop and more for less
Keeping things simple and stylish without breaking the bank
Setting up your first home office can feel like an overwhelming task. The sheer number of desks, chairs and devices to pick from can easily make anyone second-guess every decision. Unfortunately, this can lead to costly mistakes and buyer’s remorse or worse, a setup that’s just not comfortable you’re now stuck with.
This is where I come in. As a home office expert that reviews the best office chairs, the best standing desks and constantly builds new desk setups for a living, I know where you can save without sacrificing the essentials while still keeping things simple and comfortable.
The value workspace is the answer to your biggest question: What do I actually need? I’ve carefully hand-picked every selection in this collection to ensure you get a home office setup for long-term usability without going over budget. This collection has all of the essentials, from a reliable Wi-Fi router and a customizable desk to a choice between a desktop or laptop setup, so you can stop overthinking everything and start working comfortably right away.
About the Expert: I’m Tom’s Guide’s Managing Editor of Security, Networking and Home Office and for the last 5 years, I’ve been building and reviewing office chairs and standing desks while upgrading my home network for the best possible work from home experience. From something that started as a hobby, I now build desk setups for a living by combining all of the devices and categories I cover. Now, I want to help you build the ideal home office for your space, workflow and of course, your budget.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.