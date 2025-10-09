12 home office essentials on a budget: Here's my top picks for the best desk, chair, laptop and more for less

Setting up your first home office can feel like an overwhelming task. The sheer number of desks, chairs and devices to pick from can easily make anyone second-guess every decision. Unfortunately, this can lead to costly mistakes and buyer’s remorse or worse, a setup that’s just not comfortable you’re now stuck with.

This is where I come in. As a home office expert that reviews the best office chairs, the best standing desks and constantly builds new desk setups for a living, I know where you can save without sacrificing the essentials while still keeping things simple and comfortable.

The value workspace is the answer to your biggest question: What do I actually need? I’ve carefully hand-picked every selection in this collection to ensure you get a home office setup for long-term usability without going over budget. This collection has all of the essentials, from a reliable Wi-Fi router and a customizable desk to a choice between a desktop or laptop setup, so you can stop overthinking everything and start working comfortably right away.