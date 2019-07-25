Our Favorite Running Headphones Are Now $15

Summer is the perfect time to bring your workout outdoors and if you're looking for a reliable pair of running headphones, we've got a solid deal for you.

Amazon has the Koss Sport Clip KSC32i Earbuds on sale for $14.99. That's $5 off and the cheapest price we've seen for these rarely discounted earbuds.

The Sport Clip earbuds are wired, which means if you own a newer iPhone you'll need a dongle. However, of the 12 cheap running headphones we reviewed, the Koss Sport Clip (which are identical to the Fit Clip) were our favorite. They offer audio quality that trumps the Apple EarPods (the ones that come bundled with your iPhone).

Koss Sport Clip KSC32i: was $20 now $14.99 @ Amazon

Sure, they're wired, but the Koss Sport Clip KSC32i are the best budget running headphones we've used. The rarely discounted buds are sweat resistant and on sale for just $14.99.

Philips UpBeat Wireless Buds: was $39 now $19.99 @ Amazon

The Philips UpBeat Wireless buds provide up to 6 hours of playtime. They're currently 50% off and the cheapest they've ever been.

The headphones feature flexible hooks that can be adjusted to fit over any ears — even when you're wearing glasses. They also come with three tip cushion sizes, which helps create a secure fit regardless of your ear size.

The buds offer richer and more bass-heavy audio than other similarly priced headphones. They also offer an in-line remote, so you can take calls or control volume levels without having to unlock your phone.

If you prefer a pair of wireless buds, Amazon also has the Philips UpBeat Wireless Headphones (SHB3595) on sale for $19.99. That's $20 off and a great price for these entry-level wireless buds. They feature up to 6 hours of playtime and come with three pairs of ear tips. We didn't review the UpBeats, but if you prefer a neckband-style of wireless buds, this price is hard to beat.