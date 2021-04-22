Oculus Quest 2 just got a rare $40 price cut — and it's selling out fast

Verizon is celebrating Earth Day with one of the best Oculus Quest 2 deals of all time. And you don't have to be a Verizon subscriber to take advantage of this deal.

For a limited time, you can get the Oculus Quest 2 for just $269.99 via coupon "EARTHDAY" at Verizon. That's $30 off and the best Oculus Quest 2 deal we've ever seen. Best of all, you don't have to wait for Memorial Day sales to get this deal, since it's live now at Verizon. The coupon is valid on all Oculus Quest 2 capacities and on accessories as well!

Oculus Quest 2 deals

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB): was $299 now $269 @ Verizon

Hurry! Verizon has the Oculus Quest 2 on sale for just $269.99 via coupon code "EARTHDAY". The Oculus Quest 2 has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB): was $399 now $359 @ Verizon

This configuration of the Oculus Quest 2 includes 256GB of storage, so you'll be able to store more content. Use coupon code "EARTHDAY" to knock $40 off and drop its price to $359.99. View Deal

Oculus Link Cable: was $79 now $71 @ Verizon

The Oculus Link lets you hook up your headset to your gaming PC. That way you can play PC games like Half-Life Alyx on your VR headset. Although $79.99 is its list price, use coupon code "EARTHDAY" to drop its price to $71.99. View Deal

Oculus Elite Strap for Quest 2: was $49 now $44 @ Verizon

The Oculus Elite Strap for Quest 2 offers an ergonomic design that enhances stability while playing. Plus, the flexible brace supports your head for added comfort in long play sessions. Use coupon "EARTHDAY" to drop its price to $44.99. View Deal

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we were full of praise for its lightweight design and build, which is comfortable enough for extended wear. Version two of the Oculus Quest got upgraded controllers, and we found them to be supremely comfortable and intuitive to use. There's a solid haptic engine in there, which adds enormously to the immersion. In one game we played, it felt as if we were truly yielding a lightsaber.

The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR system, which means you don't need to set up any external sensors or cameras. Just charge it up, pop it on your head and you'll be exploring virtual worlds in minutes.

But if you want even more in-depth experiences, you can buy the Oculus Link cable and hook it up to your gaming PC. That way, previously PC-only experiences like Half-Life Alyx become available, too, assuming you've got the graphical grunt to run it.

Bottom line: Oculus Quest 2 makes for an immersive virtual reality adventure and is one of the best VR headsets available today. Make sure to follow our where to buy Oculus Quest 2 coverage for updates on the headset's inventory.