Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti leak just revealed price, release date and anti-scalper measures

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti looks like it’s creeping closer to a release, currently tipped for next month, with a new leak claiming it’ll come with anti-mining measures to make it easier to buy and keep prices close to MSRP.

That’s according to a report by ITHome, flagged by our colleague at Tom’s Hardware, which claims Nvidia’s supercharged take of the GeForce RTX 3080 will come sometime in May and will cost $1,099.

At that price the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will sit between the RTX 3080 and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090.

From the leaks so far it’s expected to come with the Ampere-based GA102 GPU and sport 10,240 CUDA in comparison to the RTX 3080’s 8,704 cores. Supporting those cores is an expected 12GB of GDDR6X video memory controlled via a 384-bit memory interface. In short, non-technical terms, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be one powerful graphics card to appeal to people who want even more performance in high-end 4K gaming than the mighty RTX 3080 can manage; think running demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077.

All this looks rather promising. But the big hurdle for any new graphics card is meeting immense demand during a severe semiconductor shortage due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. We’ve seen this when trying to Google where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and a myriad of other graphics cards from Team Green as well as AMD.

However, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is tipped to have built-in anti-mining measures that should prevent it from appealing to cryptocurrency miners. At the moment, miners are using parallel processing in graphics cards to mine for digital money. We’ve seen Nvidia use a similar strategy for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, though that hasn't stopped it from being snapped up by cryptocurrency miners that managed to easily get around the limiter.

Hopefully, Nvidia will have shored up its defenses against miners with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. But we’d still hazard a guess that it’s not going to be easy to buy as a lot of people have still been unable to get an RTX 3080, six months after release.

We’ll have to wait and see if that prediction come to fruition next month. But we suspect that the new graphics card, just as with PS5 and Xbox Series X, will be difficult to buy for the remainder of the year.