Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin live stream — how to watch Wimbledon match online

Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin match time The Djokovic vs Garin live stream is set to start at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. GMT today (July 5). Match times are always estimates, though.

The Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin live stream is here, which is very likely to be the best test so far for the defending champ of Wimbledon's men's singles division. Djokovic is finally moving up from face-offs against those in the triple-digit rankings, and taking on the World's No. 20-ranked Cristian Garin.

That said, Djokovic easily dismissed Garin in their previous encounter. That outing at the 2020 ATP Cup in Australia saw the World's No. 1 win in straight sets, 6-3 each. And Djokovic has already taken the first set in this match, 6-2.

So far, Wimbledon's been a fairly uneventful outing for Djokovic. The Serbian ace knocked off the U.K.'s Jack Draper in four sets (4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2) before showing South Africa's Kevin Anderson an exit in three 6-3 sets in round 2.

In Djokovic's third-round match-up against Denis Kudla, he won in three-sets with a tie-breaker in the third.

Garin enters this matchup without a clean win, needing five sets to top first round opponent Bernabe Zapata Miralles, and four (each) to get past Marc Polmans (round 2) and then Pedro Martínez (round 3). This is the deepest he's made it at Wimbledon, but it seems likely to be his stopping point.

