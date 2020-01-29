All of Apple's products for the first half of 2020 just leaked

Apple has plenty on this year's agenda before the iPhone 12 debuts in the fall. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, potential new Apple products in 2020 include the Tile-killing Apple Tags, high-end bluetooth headphones, the iPhone SE 2 (iPhone 9?), a new iPad Pro and refreshed MacBook Pro or MacBook Air models.

MacRumors says it saw a copy of Kuo's latest research note to investment firm TF international securities, which details the Apple products we might see in the first half of 2020.

"We forecast that Apple's major new hardware products in 1H20 include the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro/Air, smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone," Kuo wrote.

iPhone 9 on the horizon

Kuo has commented on several of these rumored devices in recent months. It's all but confirmed that a low-cost, 4.7-inch iPhone is near. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone SE 2, allegedly named the iPhone 9, sometime in March with pricing starting at $399. The new iPhone should pack Apple's latest A13 chip and the TouchID home button last seen on the iPhone 8.

It's believed the spring Apple event will take place on Tuesday, March 31, with iPhone 9 orders beginning April 3.

iPad 2020: New iPad Pro coming in March?

Rumors are heating up around a new iPad 2020 model coming in March as well. The new tablet could sport a triple-lens rear camera system with a 3D time-of-flight sensor.

In 2019, Apple unveiled the latest iPad Air and iPad Mini in March. The standard iPad received an update in September, suggesting the iPad Pro series is due up for a refresh.

The new iPad Pro release date is likely March 31, too.

Refreshed MacBook Pro/MacBook Air

Kuo's report also mentions the possibility of an updated MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. Previous rumors point to a better 13-inch MacBook Pro with the 16-inch MacBook Pro's Magic Keyboard. The new scissor switches made a huge difference in our typing experience.

Apple's latest MacBook came out in July 2019, so it could make sense for the company to catch the smaller MacBook Pro up to the larger one's October 2019 update.

Earlier today MacRumors spotted an icon of the unannounced Powerbeats 4 appeared in an iOS 13.3.1 update, so it's possible these are the high-end headphones Kuo mentions. Although it's rumored Apple is developing a set of over-ear, Bose-like headphones with active noise cancellation, too.

Then there's Apple's key finder, which was thought to launch next to the iPhone 11 lineup this past September. Screenshots obtained by MacRumors have shown that the key finder, or ‘Apple Tags’ as they’re allegedly named, are real. Kuo seems to believe we could finally see them in the wild.

Apple wireless charging mat: Wait, isn't AirPower dead?

Apple might have pulled the plug on AirPower, but Kuo seems to believe the company is working on an "smaller" alternative. We've seen a number of versatile wireless charging mats from other manufacturers, so there's no reason Apple won't get in on the market. If it can figure it out this time, that is.