Apple’s Powerbeats 4 just leaked in new iOS 13 update

Sometimes Apple leaks come from deep within the supply chain or insiders or analysts with great sources — and sometimes they come from Apple itself.

Icons for what’s believed to be the Powerbeats 4 wireless headphones were just found in the latest iOS 13.3.1 software update. As reported by Macrumors, the Powerbeats 4 look like a cross between the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds (with its curved design) and the Powerbeats 3.

Just like the Powerbeats 3, there’s a wire hanging down on the Powerbeats 4 icons, so once again you can expect that the cable will connect the two buds on these wireless headphones. But there are some welcome upgrades apparently on the way.

One of the new Powerbeats 4 features is support for Hey, Siri, which means you’ll be able to summon Apple’s digital assistant completely hands-free. You should also be to pair the Powerbeats 4 seamlessly with iPhones via Apple’s H1 chip and have incoming messages announced to you.

Other Powerbeats 3 features we expect to carry over to the Powerbeats 4 include sweat- and water-resistance, as well as 12 hours of battery life. The Powerbeats 3 charge via microUSB, so it's reasonable to assume Apple will move towards Lightning or USB-C.

The current Powerbeats 3 earbuds cost $199, so it’s reasonable to expect that the Powerbeats 4 will be in the same range. As for the Powerbeats 4 release date, it could be imminent given their fresh appearance in the latest build of iOS 13.

Apple could decide to launch the Powerbeats 4 to coincide with the release for the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 this March, but we don’t see a reason to wait at this point.