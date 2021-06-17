Nets vs Bucks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 6 online

Nets vs Bucks start time, channel The Nets vs Bucks live stream will begin Thursday, June 17th at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Nets vs Bucks live stream is the first elimination game of this best-of-seven series. Kevin Durant is hoping to give his injured teammates as much rest as possible before the Conference Finals and end the series in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Brooklyn heads back to Milwaukee for Game 6 of this Eastern Conference Semifinal in the driver’s seat after Kevin Durant had one of the most incredible playoff performances in league history. Before the game, the Nets learned James Harden would return after missing all but one minute of this series with hamstring tightness.

However, early on it was clear Harden could play but was nothing close to 100%. For the Nets to win it was going to come down to Durant and the 32-year-old did not disappoint.

Durant played every minute of the game and led his team to a 114-108 victory. In the process he produced a historic night recording a triple double and becoming the first player ever to score 49 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists in a game. He also shot 69.6% from the floor, the highest shooting percentage in a 40-point triple-double in playoff history.

The Bucks will try to repeat what they did in Games 3 and 4 which is to take control. Milwaukee was in control Tuesday night and looked to be on their way to a win in Game 5 as they led by as much as 17 points. Then they were outscored by 22 points in the second half. Fortunately for Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, the Bucks haven’t lost a home game since April 9th. They are 12-0 in that span.

The Bucks host Game 6 as 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is 220.

Nets vs Bucks live stream in the US

In the U.S. Nets vs Bucks airs on ESPN tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 17th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Nets vs Bucks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports. The Nets vs Bucks live stream is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena — starting at 1:30 a.m. BST Friday, June 18th — though the Sky schedule has that show down for 3 a.m., which doesn't make sense given the time zones.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Nets vs Bucks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need TSN for this event. TSN1 will have the Nets vs Bucks live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.