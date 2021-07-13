MLB All-Star Game 2021 live stream: Time, channel and how to watch online

MLB All-Star Game start time, channel The MLB All-Star Game 2021 live stream is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST today (July 13).

It will air on FOX, which you can watch on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

It's time for the MLB All-Star Game 2021 live stream, and everyone's talking about the man who will appear on both sides of the mound: the Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Yes, the ace/home run kingpin didn't win last night's Home Run Derby, but he's been the most entertaining man in the MLB regardless.

And so we're not at all surprised to see the man who turned many an MLB live stream into a highlight reel excerpt work the midsummer classic as both hitter and pitcher. It's just a bit shocking that this is the first time that's ever happened in the history of the game.

Trying to figure out prop-bets to take? We're not betters ourselves, but we'd stay away from the "no runs in the first inning" bet. As tantalizing as it may be to think Ohtani will go yard in his first at-bat, it's not exactly a sure thing. Also, we'd take the under over the over, but then again, we're not betting tonight.

Unfortunately, the rosters (see below) have a few crossed-out players, due to injury and scheduling difficulties with their teams. Those include Mets ace Jacob DeGrom, who had led the league in ERA and K:BB ratio in early July, who is sitting out to keep his body healthy for the second half of the season. DeGrom will be replaced by the Mets' Taijuan Walker.

Per the oddsmakers at BetMGM, the AL team is the narrow favorite at -105, while the NL is at -115. That means you'd need to bet $105 to win $100 for the AL, and $115 to win $100 for the NL. Which means, yes, this is practically a toss-up.

Last night, Pete Alonso was the star of the Home Run Derby, where Ohtani got bounced in round 1. Alonso went yard a total of 35 times in the first round alone, an opening round record (the third most for any round ever). Juan Soto set the record for longest home run, though, with a shot that went 520 feet.

How to avoid MLB All-Star Game blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- and you can't watch MLB All-Star Game live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

MLB All-Star Game live streams in the US

In the U.S. MLB All-Star Game airs on FOX. The MLB All-Star Game is on at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT today (Tuesday, July 13).

The Home Run Derby is today (Monday, July 12) at 8 p.m. and it's on ESPN.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get these games on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV and AT&T TV.

That said, we primarily recommend you go with Sling Blue + Orange or Fubo. The former is more affordable while the latter is full of sports coverage, and both are on our list of the best streaming services. Don't want to pay a monthly bill? One of the best TV antennas can get your the game provided your local FOX affiliate is showing it.

Sling Blue has over 40 channels starts at $10 for the first month for new members, and then $35 per month thereafter — you can get Sling Orange + Blue (to get ESPN too) for $25 for the first month and $50 for the following months. Fubo TV costs $65 per month, but has over 110 channels — and can be sampled via a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV : You can get FOX and more in the Sling Blue package. The 40-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. Want ESPN for the Derby? Get Sling Orange + Blue.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like FOX and ABC. You can also add on NBA TV.View Deal

MLB All-Star Game live streams in the UK

BT Sport has the MLB All-Star Game on BT Sport 1. It airs at 12:30 a.m. BST, so you're gonna be up late if you want to see who wins.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream the MLB All-Star Game on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

MLB All-Star Game live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need SportsNet for the MLB All-Star Game live stream, the game is on Sportsnet.

MLB All-Star Game 2021 starting lineups

American League League

Shohei Ohtani is the starting pitcher.

Shohei Otani (DH, Angels) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B, Blue Jays) Xander Bogaerts (SS, Red Sox) Aaron Judge (RF, Yankees) Rafael Deveers (3B, Red Sox) Marcus Semien (2B, Blue Jays) Savador Perez (C, Royals) Teoscar Hernandez (LF, Blue Jays) Cedric Mullins Frazier (CF, Orioles)

National League

Max Scherzer is the starting pitcher.