MLB All-Star Game 2021 live stream: Time, channel and how to watch online

MLB All-Star Game start time, channel The MLB All-Star Game 2021 live stream airs at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST tomorrow (Tuesday, July 13)

It will air on FOX, which you can watch on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The 2021 MLB Home Run Derby is on Monday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and 1 a.m. BST on ESPN.

The MLB All-Star Game 2021 live stream is about to arrive, and all eyes are on the Angels' Shohei Ohtani, the pitcher and designated hitter who has captured our attention no matter what he's doing. And so it's no surprise that the man who's made highlights in many an MLB live stream this season was selected as both hitter and pitcher. It's just a bit shocking that this is the first time that's ever happened in the history of the game.

Unfortunately, the rosters (see below) have a few crossed-out players, due to injury and scheduling difficulties with their teams. Those include Mets ace Jacob DeGrom, who had led the league in ERA and K:BB ratio in early July, who is sitting out to keep his body healthy for the second half of the season. DeGrom will be replaced by the Mets' Taijuan Walker.

As for tonight? Ohtani's going to have all eyes on him in the Home Run Derby, where he faces Juan Soto (Nationals) in round 1. The winner will face the victor of Pete Alonso (Mets) vs Salvador Perez (Royals) and then go to the finals. The other side of the bracket has Joey Gallo (Rangers) vs Trevor Story (Rockies) and Trey Mancini (Orioles) vs Matt Olson (A's).

The first and second rounds will give each batsman three minutes to go yard as many times as they can. Then the finals have two-minute rounds. Ohtani is the favorite at +300 according to William Hill.

How to avoid MLB All-Star Game blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- and you can't watch MLB All-Star Game live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

MLB All-Star Game live streams in the US

In the U.S. MLB All-Star Game airs on FOX. The MLB All-Star Game is on at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT tomorrow, (Tuesday, July 13).

The Home Run Derby is today (Monday, July 12) at 8 p.m. and it's on ESPN.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get these games on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV and AT&T TV.

That said, we primarily recommend you go with Sling Blue + Orange or Fubo. The former is more affordable while the latter is full of sports coverage, and both are on our list of the best streaming services. Don't want to pay a monthly bill? One of the best TV antennas can get your the game provided your local FOX affiliate is showing it.

Sling Blue has over 40 channels starts at $10 for the first month for new members, and then $35 per month thereafter — you can get Sling Orange + Blue (to get ESPN too) for $25 for the first month and $50 for the following months. Fubo TV costs $65 per month, but has over 110 channels — and can be sampled via a 7-day free trial.

MLB All-Star Game live streams in the UK

BT Sport has the MLB All-Star Game on BT Sport 1. It airs at 12:30 a.m. BST, so you're gonna be up late if you want to see who wins.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream the MLB All-Star Game on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

MLB All-Star Game live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need SportsNet for the MLB All-Star Game live stream, the game is on Sportsnet.

MLB All-Star Game 2021 starting lineups

American League League

Shohei Ohtani is the starting pitcher.

Shohei Otani (DH, Angels) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B, Blue Jays) Xander Bogaerts (SS, Red Sox) Aaron Judge (RF, Yankees) Rafael Deveers (3B, Red Sox) Marcus Semien (2B, Blue Jays) Savador Perez (C, Royals) Teoscar Hernandez (LF, Blue Jays) Cedric Mullins Frazier (CF, Orioles)

National League

Max Scherzer is the starting pitcher.