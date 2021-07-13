Space Jam: A New Legacy release date and time Space Jam: A New Legacy debuts in theaters and on HBO Max starting July 16. It starts streaming on HBO Max at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, and leaves in 31 days.

It's almost time to slam now, as we watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online (or in theaters) this week. We at Tom's Guide are more likely to take the former, since it's so easy to do. So make like LeBron James and company and get digital to join us watching the long-rumored sequel that's finally coming out. And to get this question out of the way: yes, they're not going to space — they're going to cyberspace. It's still a Space Jam.

This time around, though, we've swapped MJ out for LeBron James, who has had time on his hands ever since his Lakers got eliminated from the NBA playoffs. And Space Jam 2 should take his mind off that court, as he enters a virtual one. In Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, LeBron and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) somehow get trapped in the ... Warner 3000 Server-Verse. Yes, if you were wondering that is how all the Warner Media characters — including The Mask, Pennywise the clown from IT and Voldemort — appear in the movie.

And instead of fighting against the Monstars, LeBron and the Looney Tunes gang will be squaring off against Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) — a diabolical and renegade piece of artificial intelligence. But much like the Monstars, Rhythm's got his own team of superstar athletes who form the Goon Squad.

Hilariously, they're all voiced by basketball superstars. Klay Thompson voices the hot-and-cold Wet-Fire, LeBron's teammate Anthony Davis voices The Brow, Damian Lillard voices the speedy Chronos, Diana Taurasi voices White Mamba and Nneka Ogwumike voices the spider-like Arachnneka.

How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online

In the U.S. (and certain U.S. territories) HBO Max is the exclusive streaming home for Space Jam 2. It debuts on the service on Friday, July 16, and leaves around Monday, August 16.

The HBO Max app is available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Playstation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Samsung TVs (2016 and later) and Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers.

How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canada doesn't have HBO Max, but Space Jam: A New Legacy will be available via paid video on demand, for $24.99 CAD. It will be sold on services such as Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and Amazon Prime Video.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will also be available in Canadian theaters, if any are open by you. Ontario's cinemas will re-open on Space Jam 2's release day, July 16.

How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those in the UK have only one way to see Space Jam: A New Legacy, by going to a theater. Yes, Space Jam 2 apparently won't be available on any video on demand services in the U.K., where HBO Max is not available either.

Space Jam: A New Legacy reviews

You don't need to have a high hoops IQ to see that this movie is definitely not going to be a critics' darling. It's currently got a 56% on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 9 reviews, which are all from Australia and New Zealand).

The nicest thing the critics had to say came from Graeme Tuckett at Stuff.co.nz, writing "There is a very real sense that Space Jam: A New Legacy is a love-letter to the movies and to the people who make them." The funniest, and least family-friendly line comes from Wenlei Ma at News.com.au, writing "It's hard to not feel like you've been swimming in some WB marketing executive's wet dream for two hours."