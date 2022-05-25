Mavericks vs Warriors live stream: How to watch game 5 of NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals online

Will this Mavericks vs Warriors live stream be the one to end it all? After Tuesday night's delay of closure, Steph Curry and co. are going back home to try and punch their tickets to the Finals in this NBA playoffs live stream.

And, of course, Luka Doncic is at the center of the win, posting 30 points and 14 rebounds in Dallas' 119-109 victory. But the first Dallas win of this series wasn't the most surprising thing of the night. The leaky ceiling at the American Airlines Center created a rain delay, a very odd occurrence for an indoors venue.

The Warriors tried to get a win with a deluge of buckets after that delay, though, almost closing a 29-point lead that Dallas used as padding throughout the game. That big Mavs lead was not just from Doncic, but (as we've been expecting was necessary) from his supporting cast as well.

Forward Dorian Finney-Smith (23 points) was right behind, Reggie Bullock (18 points) was strong behind the arch. Then Dallas got 15 from Jalen Brunson and 13 from Maxi Kleber.

Golden State's Steph Curry, who said the win was "almost like an ego win" for the Mavs as they had "nothing to lose," posted 20 points. Jonathan Kuminga (17 points), Jordan Poole (14 points) and Andrew Wiggins (13 points) helped back Curry up.

One of the more frustrating parts of the game for Golden State came after they went up 31-29 from a Moses Moody jumper, just to see only one shot go in for the next seven minutes.

The Warriors enter game 5 up 3-1, ready to end this. Golden State is a 7-point favorite at home. The over/under is 216.5.

How to watch Mavericks vs Warriors live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting ESPN or TNT? Even if you can't watch the Mavericks vs Warriors live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here's our top pick.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Mavericks vs Warriors live streams in the U.S.

The game 5 Mavericks vs Warriors live stream is on TNT at 9 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, May 26).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And it's currently offering 50% off the first month!

Mavericks vs Warriors live streams schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Game 1: Golden State 112, Dallas 87

Dallas 87 Game 2: Golden State 126, Dallas 117

Dallas 117 Game 3: Golden State 109, Dallas 100

Dallas 100 Game 4: Dallas 119 , Golden State 109

, Golden State 109 Game 5: May 26 at 9 p.m. (TNT)

May 26 at 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 6*: May 28 at 9 p.m. (TNT)

May 28 at 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 7*: May 30 at 8 p.m. (TNT)

Mavericks vs Warriors live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. need look no further than Sky Sports (opens in new tab) for all their Playoff needs. Sky will be showing all games on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, though the timings aren't great for U.K. fans, with games typically starting at 1.30 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

You could also consider the Sky NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which offers every NBA game for just £14.99/month, plus loads of extra features including archived games on demand — helpful if you want to watch the next day — condensed replays and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now (opens in new tab). Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Mavericks vs Warriors live streams in Canada

Canadian basketball fans can watch Mavericks vs Warriors Game 5 live stream at 9 p.m. ET with SportsNet. SN360 has the game.

If you're having trouble finding all the games, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) may be your ticket.

Mavericks vs Warriors live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Mavericks vs Warriors live stream on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which has every one of the NBA Conference playoff games this year. But beware the time difference: you'll need to go by the above lists and add 14 hours to convert ET to AEST — which would mean this game is at 11 a.m. AEST.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to watch the playoffs. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).