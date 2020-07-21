Man United vs West Ham live streams: how to watch this Premier League fight for Champions League contention

Man United vs West Ham start time Man United vs West Ham starts at 6 p.m. local BST time / 1 p.m. ET tomorrow (July 22).

While we're tuning into the Man United vs West Ham live streams to see if Man U can make things interesting for Leicester, today's Premier League Champions League has intrigue in the managers roles.

West Ham manager David Moyes is out here declaring a bit of jealously for how Man Utd's given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the ability (and time) to build a squad. Moyes, you might remember, had only 10 months at the helm of Man Utd, so he's probably coming to tomorrow's fixture with something to prove.

West Ham is pushing for a survival in the Prem, having won its last two league games, and scoring 7 goals, to make it to 16th place with 37.

A win for Man United could help them secure one of the two remaining Champions League spots, possibly pushing Leicester City out of contention. Those teams, plus Chelsea, are separated by only 1 point going into this final week, so all eyes will be darting from score board to score board.

here's everything you need to watch Man United vs West Ham live streams:

How can I use a VPN to watch Man United vs West Ham?

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, and you want to watch Man United vs West Ham, but it's not on any channels you get there? Well, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Man United vs West Ham live streams in the US

Man United vs West Ham live streams in the US are in the possession of NBC, which has the exclusive rights in the country. While some games go on multiple channels, Man Utd vs West Ham will only be on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). Those who have cut the cord can also check out the Premier League Pass ($9.99).

The games start at 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (July 22).

Fortunately, NBCSN is on one of the best streaming services, plus other top picks:

Sling TV : NBCSN is a part of Sling TV's Sling Blue package. It packs 45 other networks, including TBS and Food Network.View Deal

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want. Fubo also includes NBC.View Deal

Man United vs West Ham live streams in the UK

In the U.K., Man United vs West Ham begins at 6 p.m. local BST time, and airs on Sky Sports. That means you can watch it on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. You can also stream it on SKY GO Extra. If you don't have Sky, you can get the games through Now TV's day and month passes, which start at £9.99.

Man United vs West Ham live streams in Canada

Canadians get an easy go finding and watching Man United vs West Ham and the rest of the Prem. DAZN is the exclusive home for Canada's Premier League live streams.

This is great news for Canadians because new members have a whole a 1-month free trial of DAZN , and since we've only got less than a week left of the Premier League, that trial should get you through to the end.

Canadians travelling and wanting to take advantage of this offer should check out a VPN to make their systems appear as if they're back home.

Man United vs West Ham live streams in other countries

Here's a list of the various networks showing Man United vs West Ham in select countries.

Australia: Optus

Optus Austria: Sky Sports Austria 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Sky Sports Austria 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD Dominican Republic: RUSH, Sky HD

RUSH, Sky HD Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go

Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports HD 1 Asia

Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports HD 1 Asia Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go Extra, Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go Extra, Sky Sports Premier League Italy: Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Spark Sport

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com