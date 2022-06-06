MacBook Pro 2022: Specs, release date and what we know so far

The MacBook Pro 2022 debuted at Apple's WWDC event in June 2022, one of two new flagship MacBooks for Apple's second generation of silicon: the M2 chip.

Unveiled alongside the new MacBook Air 2022 ($1,199 to start), this latest MacBook Pro is a refresh of the 13-inch model that stays at the same $1,299 starting price and sports a similar design. The real change is under the hood, with Apple advertising an M2-powered specs boost that it claims can deliver up to 20 hours of video playback.

The original M1-powered 13-inch Pro remains one of the best laptops you can buy, so the fact that there's a new model on the market is potentially a big deal. Here's everything we know about the MacBook Pro 2022 so far.

MacBook Pro 2022: Top new features

The big news is of course that the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 is powered by Apple's new M2 chip, which can pack up to an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, with performance that Apple claims improves upon that of the already-impressive M1 chip.

Expect the same pair of USB-C ports, designed for easy access and now with support for fast charging.

In fact, expect pretty much the same design as the earlier MacBook Pro with M1, just with an M2 chip instead. The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 has the same Touch Bar, speaker grilles and flat rounded rectangular chassis of its predecessor, though Apple claims the redesigned internals promote better performance via new active cooling technologies.

We're eager to get one into our testing lab to put that to the test, given that the slimmer, cheaper MacBook Air 2022 sports a revamped design and a (slightly) larger screen.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 will ship in July 2022, and you should be able to pre-order one via Apple's website (opens in new tab) in the near future in either Silver and Space Gray.

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

The 13-inch Pro 2022 has a starting price of $1,299, putting it right in line with the pricing of its M1-powered predecessor. It's just $100 more than the $1,199 starting price of its M2-powered sibling, the 2022 Air. If you want a MacBook for under $1k, Apple continues to sell the 13-inch M1-powered Air from 2020.

MacBook Pro 2022: Specs

13-inch Pro (2022) 13-inch MacBook Pro (2021) Starting price $1,299 $1,299 Screen 13.3 inches (2560 x 1600) 13.3 inches (2560 x 1600) Battery life Up to 20 hours video playback (advertised) 16:32 of web browsing (M1, tested) | Up to 20 hours (Apple M1, claimed) | 10:21 (Intel, tested) Processor Apple M2 (8-core) Apple M1 (8-core) Graphics Integrated 8-core M2 GPU | Integrated 10-core GPU Integrated 7-core M1 GPU | Integrated 8-core GPU Storage 256GB to 2TB 256GB to 4TB Memory 8GB to 24GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, headphone jack 2 Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Touch Bar Yes Yes Security Touch ID Touch ID Audio Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, 3-mic array Dimensions 11.94 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches Weight 3.0 pounds 3.0 pounds

MacBook Pro 2022: Design

The new 13-inch Macbook Pro 2022 has a similar design to its predecessor, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. It sports two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, and either can be used to charge the device, which also supports fast charging.

The new M2-powered 13-inch Pro is very similar to the old Pro, even down to the Touch Bar. (Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

There's a new and improved 1080p webcam built into the 2022 MacBook Pro's display, and Apple claims it should capture better photos thanks in part to the power of the M2 chip.

MacBook Pro 2022: Performance

The MacBook Pro 2022 will be powered by Apple's new M2 chip, which is configurable with an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Apple claims the M2 chip is capable of up to 18% greater multi-core performance than the M1.

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

We'll have to test that ourselves, but if it proves true it's good news given that the M1 blew us away with its remarkable combination of speedy multi-core performance and power efficiency.

MacBook Pro 2022: Outlook

What we've seen of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 is cause for cautious excitement, as Apple seems to have delivered a new M2 chip with welcome upgrades in performance and power efficiency without messing too much with a successful design.

Of course, we'll have to get one in for testing to see how much of a difference the next generation of Apple silicon makes in Apple's latest entry-level Pro. Stay tuned!