WWDC 2022 live blog: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, MacBook Air and more

Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote figures to usher in some big changes for the company's different software platforms, covering everything from the Mac to the iPhone. And we'll find out just how big later today (June 6), when Tim Cook kicks off Apple's annual developer conference.

Past WWDCs have given us previews of upcoming Apple software updates, and we expect the 2022 edition to follow suit. We should see what's new with iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOs and tvOS before all that updated software arrives later this year.

But Apple could have some hardware news at this year's WWDC, too. Rumors point to a new MacBook Air 2022 making its debut during the WWDC keynote, giving Apple the chance to talk about the new M2 processor that's rumored to be powering the laptop.

All told, it's expected to be a very news-packed WWDC keynote this year. And our WWDC 2022 live blog is on hand to bring you all the news as it happens. We're following the WWDC live stream remotely, and we'll be joined by editor in chief Mark Spoonauer and computing editor Alex Wawro from Cupertino with their reaction to whatever Apple announces.

WWDC 2022: What we expect

The keynote gets underway at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. BST later today. Here's a round-up of what we're anticipating to hear about once WWDC begins.

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16: Apple will likely preview the new versions of its software for both phones and tablets, which share many of the same features. In the case of iPadOS 16, the focus is likely to be on improved multitasking, as Apple watchers predict Apple's tablets will deliver a more desktop-like experience with resizable windows and easier switching between open apps.

As for iOS 16, look for a number of changes, even if Apple isn't expected to overhaul the software's look. The lock screen is expected to get new wallpapers featuring widgets — possibly laying the groundwork for an always-on display feature for the iPhone 14 Pro in the fall. Notification enhancements and new health tracking capabilities are reportedly also in the cards.

watchOS 9: Those health-tracking features coming to the iPhone are supposed to integrate with watchOS 9, so expect to hear about those capabilities when Apple previews its Apple Watch software update coming later this year. You'll likely see new watch faces introduced, too.

macOS 13: Rumors about the update to Apple's Mac software have been few and far between leading up to WWDC, but nevertheless Apple is all but certain to show off macOS 13 during its keynote. Expect developer-focused talk about building apps for the Mac, while Apple should also reveal a new California-centric code name in the spirit of Monterey, Big Sur, Catalina and Mojave — the most recent macOS nicknames.

tvOS 16: We'd expect the shortest amount of stage time to be devoted to tvOS 16, the new version of the Apple TV software, largely because past interface overhauls are still fresh in the memory. If anything, Apple's tvOS presentation could include previews of new and returning Apple TV Plus shows.

MacBook Air 2022: If new hardware does appear at WWDC, the consensus is that it will be a new MacBook Air 2022. This laptop is expected to introduce Apple's new M2 chip, giving us the chance to get an update on the transition to Apple silicon, as well as feature a new design.

WWDC 2022 keynote: How to watch

We've got a full guide on how to watch the WWDC 2022 live stream, which will be available both on YouTube (opens in new tab) and on the WWDC site (opens in new tab). Or you could just watch the embedded video above.