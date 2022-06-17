Final Fantasy VII Rebirth just got a trailer — and a release window

Fans have been waiting to hear about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for a long time, and last night (June 16), they finally got their wish. Square Enix hosted a short livestream focused on FF7 properties, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — formerly Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 — got a short-but-substantive trailer.

If you want to see the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Fist Look Trailer, we’ve embedded it below:

“What we’ve done, that’s set in stone. The past is forever,” party member Aerith narrates. “But the future, even if it has been written, can be changed.”

From there, the trailer shows off a little bit of “walking-and-talking” gameplay between moody protagonist Cloud and handsome villain Sephiroth. From there, we get a glimpse of Zack Fair, another hero who’s well-known to longtime FF7 fans, as well as a release window: “next winter.” There’s also a PS5 logo, so we know at least one console where we can expect the game.

(The original FFVII Remake came out on PS4 and PC as well; we’ll have to wait and see what Square Enix has planned for this one.)

While the trailer is short, it’s fairly meaty for FF7 followers. First off, Aerith’s narration suggests that FF7 Rebirth will pick up right where Remake left off, following the surprisingly self-aware narrative.

Without spoiling anything, Final Fantasy VII Remake was not simply a shot-by-shot reconstruction of FF7. Instead, a late-game plot twist suggested that the events of the original game still “happened,” in some sense, and that the characters may be able to change things this time around. Fans have been wondering whether Square Enix might change some of FF7’s most pivotal plot points — and Aerith’s narration, at least, suggests that it’s not off the table.

The “next winter” release window also leaves some wiggle room for the publisher, since that encompasses the period between December 2023 and March 2024. Since we’re still pretty far out, it’s not impossible that Square Enix could delay the game; the original FF7 Remake took a famously long time to develop.

Square Enix’s livestream touched on a few other FF7 topics, including a Crisis Core remake called Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion. This game will be available this winter on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which has been available on Epic Games Store for a while, is now also available on Steam, and it’s fully compatible with the Steam Deck. That means both PC and PlayStation players should have plenty of time to catch up before Rebirth launches.