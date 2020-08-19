Act fast! Labor Day mattress sale takes $400 off Serta mattresses

Late August is an excellent time for cheap mattress deals. That's partially due to the influx of early Labor Day sales, which offer some of the best mattress sales of the season.

For instance, Serta is taking up to $400 off its iComfort Mattress. After discount, the base iComfort Mattress (twin) costs $559 ($200 off) or get the iComfort Mattress with Max Cooling and Pressure Relief (queen) for $1,799 ($400 off).

The iComfort by Serta is designed to keep the warmest sleepers cool while providing plenty of back support. It's made with Serta's Carbon Fiber Memory Foam to channel heat away from your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' Gel Active Max Foam helps promote airflow.

If you're a warm sleeper, you'll want to upgrade to the Max Cooling mattress, which adds a Max Cold Cover that offers a cool-to-the-touch sensation.

