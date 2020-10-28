Jon Stewart Apple TV Plus show: Everything we know

Jon Stewart is hosting his own show on Apple TV Plus, five years after he left as anchor of The Daily Show.

Jon Stewart's Apple TV Plus show will focus on current affairs, exploring "topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work," according to a press release. Episodes will run for an hour and center around a single topic, which sounds similar to John Oliver's Last Week Tonight. There will also be a companion podcast.

Stewart served as host of The Daily Show for nearly two decades, during which the Comedy Central series earned 10 consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Variety Series. He left in 2015 and was replaced by Trevor Noah.

Since Stewart's departure, he's kept a low profile other than his advocacy work for 9/11 first responders. This year, he released a directorial project, the movie Irresistible, starring his former Daily Show collaborator Steve Carell.

For Apple TV Plus, signing Stewart to an overall deal (which encompasses the new show) is a big win. It could thrust the streaming service into the spotlight in a way it hasn't since launching last year.

Jon Stewart's Apple TV Plus show is currently untitled. Here's everything else we know about it so far.

Apple did not announce a release date for Stewart's new show, though it's expected to premiere next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Late January 2021 seems like a great time to launch the show, right around the inauguration day of whoever wins the 2020 presidential election.

Jon Stewart Apple TV Plus show episodes

Apple ordered multiple seasons of the current affairs show, though the exact number is unknown as is the number of episodes per season.

What we know: Each episode will be an hour and focus on a single topic.

It will be interesting to see what format Stewart's show takes. Will it be more like Last Week Tonight, with Stewart in the anchor chair weighing in on that topic? Or will he bring in guests for interviews? Or perhaps it will be a mix of both.