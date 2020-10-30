Italy vs England live stream: Watch Six Nations 2020 Super Saturday online

Italy vs England start time, channel Italy vs England starts at 12:45 p.m. ET tomorrow (Oct. 31), which is 4:45 p.m. BST and 9:45 a.m. PT.

Tomorrow's Italy vs England live stream sees the later scrapping for victory in the Six Nations on Super Saturday 2020. Naturally, Italy's up to see if they can play spoiler, which would then lean the odds in favor of either Ireland or France, who are up next.

You see, England's already taken the Triple Crown, but its loss to France in February of this year gives Ireland the most control over their chances of taking the whole thing. Confusing, right?

So no matter how good England plays in the match, Andy Farrell could lead the Ireland team to the championship win if it posts 5 points in its game. England's best bet? France beating Ireland gives England a chance for the title, provided they beat Italy.

In order for that to happen, England will want to see big moves out of Jonny Hill, who's making his team debut in the match. The Exeter Chiefs player played a strong role in that team's domestic and European double earlier this month, and will play second Row.

Here's how to watch Italy vs England live streams online:

How to use a VPN to get an Italy vs England live stream

If you’re traveling, you don't need to miss out on England's quest for the Triple Crown: a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Italy vs England live streams are free in the UK

Everyone in the UK can watch the Italy vs England live stream (and the rest of the Saturday fixtures) for free! Howabout that, right? ITV is hosting the game, and coverage starts at 4 p.m. local BST, with the game scheduled to kick-off at 4:45 p.m..

Just jump over to the ITV Hub website or mobile app, and you can watch live. Want to get it on your TV? TVPlayer.com is among the services that will also have the game, as it has all of the UK's free-to-watch programming available.

This means you can watch the Italy vs England live stream for free on any device you own, be it TV, phone, tablet or computer. Oh, and those travelling outside of the UK right now can still watch the game for free on their home services, if they use a VPN such as ExpressVPN, and set a UK location.

How to watch Italy vs England live streams in the US for free

The days of NBC Sports Gold's stranglehold on Six Nations games are over, as NBC has a new home for Six Nations rugby fixtures: the Peacock TV service. Plus, Peacock's 7-day free trial means you can watch this, and the other Super Saturday fixtures for free, all while sampling some of NBC's back catalogue as well.

Peacock is carrying the England vs Italy game live at 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. ET, unlike the NBCSN sports channel, which has the game over 3 hours later, on tape delay, at 4 p.m. ET. NBCSN is on Sling TV and FuboTV, two of our picks for the best streaming services. Sling has a 3-day free trial, and Fubo's lasts 7 days.

The best way to watch Italy vs England in the U.S. is on Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 per month, but its 7-day free trial means you can stream this game live for free, along with Wales vs Scotland and France vs Ireland.View Deal

Looking for an overall live TV package to let you watch the Six Nations games on NBC SN? Sling TV is your best bet. The service includes NBCSN in its Blue package of channels, which costs $30 a month.View Deal

Fubo.TV: Fubo.TV touts its focus on streaming live sports, and its $55-a-month package also includes NBCSN. You get a cloud DVR feature here as well. It's got a 7-day free trial, as well.View Deal

Italy vs England streams in Canada and Australia

If you're in Canada, you'll need to turn to DAZN for Italy vs England, another streaming service that offers access to boxing and other fight games, but also rugby matchups. DAZN costs $100 per year.

Italy vs England streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, you've got two options for an Italy vs England live stream. The first, the beIN Sports subscription service is showing every game of the 2020 Six Nations. Foxtel customers can just add beIN channels to their package for $19.99, and there's also a two-week free trial to start.