iPhone 13 colors just tipped to include pink and bronze

Another day brings another iPhone 13 rumor. And this time, we're getting the most definitive look at the color options for Apple's upcoming phones in advance of their likely debut next week.

The latest iPhone 13 color information comes from Ukrainian e-commerce site KTC. As spotted by 91mobiles, the Ukrainian site has posted the colors and storage configurations for each of the four upcoming iPhone 13 models — the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 13 as well as the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As with Apple's iPhone 12 equivalents, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in six colors, with black, white, blue, purple and Product [Red] returning for another go-round. That leaves pink as the only newcomer, replacing the green iPhone 12.

Rumors of a pink color option first surfaced back in May, so the posted color options on the Ukrainian website seem credible at least.

iPhone 13 rumored colors

Model New colors Old iPhone 12 colors 6.1-inch iPhone, iPhone mini White, Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, Product [Red] White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Product [Red] iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max Black, Silver, Gold, Bronze Graphite, Silver, Gold, Pacific Blue

The iPhone 13 Pro models will see some color changes, too. The Pacific Blue and Space Gray options available for the iPhone 12 Pro are out, replaced by bronze and black. They'll join returning gold and white color options.

Again, black and bronze have long been rumored as iPhone 13 Pro color options. The former is expected to be a matte black not unlike what Apple offered with the iPhone 7 lineup five years ago. Bronze is a bit of a departure for Apple, with some rumors suggesting an orange-like hue for that option.

These listed color options certainly square with Apple's recent approach to colors for its different iPhone models. The standard and mini models tend to offer more color choices in brighter hues, while the pro options tend to be more conservative.

iPhone 13 storage options

We've also gotten a glimpse at the storage sizes for the different iPhone 13 models, and they're going to be disappointing if you were hoping to see Apple boost the entry-level storage on its less expensive phones.

According to the Ukrainian site, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in 64GB and 128GB options. There's no listing for a 256GB option as had been included with the comparable iPhone 12 models.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are listed in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations. That's the same as the equivalent iPhone 12 Pro models, but it also means rumors of a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro model seems less likely.

Of course, this is just one site prematurely listing colors and storage options for a not-yet-announced phone. The launch of the iPhone 13 — expected to happen at the Sept. 14 Apple product event — will be the final word on just what colors and configurations you can expect from this year's phones.