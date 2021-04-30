iPad 2021 and new iMac could be hit with significant delays — here's why

Apple CEO Tim Cook has warned of iPad 2021 and new iMac 2021 shortages as pre-orders open. Both products are available to order starting today, but supply constraints are already being flagged.

During Apple's Q2 earnings call, Cook was asked about the outlook for iPad and Mac supply for the back end of the year — and it doesn't look good. The semiconductor shortages that have been affecting products like the PS5 and Xbox Series X are spilling over into everything from smartphones to cars. It was only a matter of time before Apple felt the effects.

Speaking to the iPad 2021 and new iMac supply (via MacRumors), Apple CFO Luca Maestri explained: "The constraints come from semiconductor shortages that are affecting many industries and it's a combination of the shortages and the very high level of demand that we're seeing for both ‌iPad‌ and Mac."

Cook elaborated, noting: "To Luca's point about shortages, those shortages primarily affect ‌iPad‌ and Mac. We expect to be supply gated, not demand gated."

When asked when the supply issues might abate, Cook was unable to comment definitively, but said that Apple would try to overcome the blip. He acknowledged that a breadth of industries are feeling the pinch, and that to "answer that question accurately," Apple "would need to know the true demand from each player and how that changes over the next few months, so it's difficult to give a good answer."

He added that the company has a "good handle" on it's demand. "But what everybody else is doing, I don't know. We will do our best, that's what I can tell you," Cook added.

Knowing that the chip shortages are going to persist for at least another six months, it's likely that Apple will struggle with keeping up with the demand for its latest products.

If you've been on the fence about ordering, just look to the PS5 restock situation; the console is insanely hard to get hold of five months post-launch. Gamers are still clamoring to get hold of one, even as hardware sales surpass the PS4. So if you don't want to be left high and dry, we'd advise getting those pre-orders in and securing yourself your new iMac or iPad as soon as possible.