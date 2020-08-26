Introducing PetsRadar.com — the ultimate resource for all of your pet needs

Keeping our pets happy and healthy is always a top priority, and more people than ever have adopted new furry companions now that we're spending most of our time at home. That's where our new sister brand PetsRadar.com comes in.

PetsRadar specializes in delivering trusted advice for pet owners as well as great deals on popular pet products, making it a one-stop-shop for anyone currently caring for a pet. You'll also find coverage of the growing market of smart tech for animals, as well as reviews and buying guides to help you find the best toys, trackers, feeders and more.

PetsRadar.com arrives at a time when there are more pet owners than ever, partially due to people seeking out companionship while stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rehoming company Dogs Trust has reported a 25% increase in adoptions since the lockdowns began, meaning more people than ever need expert advice for how to make their furry friends as happy as possible.

“As the proud pet-parent of a beautiful German Shepherd Dog named Vinnie, I know first-hand just how much of a huge place pets take in the hearts of their owners and families," said Dave Harfield, editor-in-chief of PetsRadar.com.

"The love and dedication that owners and pets share for each other will be at the core of what we do at PetsRadar.com, inspiring us to provide a reliable and compassionate voice that’s dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their people alike.”

Just as Tom's Guide helps shoppers find the best tech products for their needs via authoritative reviews, buying guides and deals coverage, PetsRadar does the same for those caring for a furry friend and stocking up on essential pet products. If you need a great resource for giving your companion the best life possible, look no further.