How to watch We Own This City online: HBO Max release date and time

Fans of The Wire are likely excited to watch We Own This City online with HBO Max. The series is the latest collaboration between executive producers David Simon and George Pelecanos (and both are credited as developing the show), and it's also bringing the focus back to the cops in Baltimore.

We Own This City streaming details We Own This City premieres on Monday (April 25) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO Max.

But instead of a revolving door of memorable criminals, the cops are the only bad guys in We Own This City. Specifically, the show is focused on the Baltimore City Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force, a disturbingly corrupt group of thuggish cops who thrived while abusing the rules when arrest numbers were valued over the police work that should be behind them.

Numerous alumni from The Wire have also returned for We Own This City, including Jamie Hector (formerly Marlo Stanfield), Darrell Britt-Gibson (Darius "O-Dog" Hill), Domenick Lombardozzi (Thomas "Herc" Hauk). That said, this show feels like it's going to be known for an unnerving performance from Jon Bernthal as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the cop at the center of the GTTF.

And if you know Josh Charles from being wise-cracking Dan Rydell in Sports Night, you might not recognize him as the brutal cop Daniel Hersl. The series also stars Wunmi Mosaku (who you may remember as Hunter B-15 in Loki) in as the attorney who is trying to take the GTTF down.

Here's everything to know about how to watch We Own This City online, and check out its trailer below.

How to watch We Own This City in the U.S.

In the U.S., We Own This City premieres on Monday, April 25 at 9 p.m. ET and PT on HBO Max. We Own This City is a limited series, which means don't expect a second season. Its six episodes arrive weekly on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET and PT.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and Minx. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

Looking for more to stream? Julia Roberts is back on TV, and you can watch Gaslit online to see her and Sean Penn star in the story of Martha and John Mitchell.

How to watch We Own This City in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max, they're in luck because We Own This City will be streaming on Crave. It will debut alongside its HBO releases, starting on April 25.

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to access all your paid services, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

How to watch We Own This City in the UK

Unfortunately, Brits don't get HBO Max. However, We Own This City will be released in its entirety on Sky Atlantic and NOW streaming service ... in June. If you want to watch live, you'll need to grab one of the best VPNs.

Sky TV packages start at just £25 per month.

How to watch We Own This City in Australia

HBO Max isn't available in Australia, either. But Aussies are in luck because We Own This City will stream on Binge. Episodes will drop on the same schedule as HBO Max, starting on April 26.

We Own This City trailer

In the We Own This City trailer, we see that the Department of Justice has already come for the Jon Bernthal's team of corrupt cops. Their behavior and brutality is so brazen that the public trust is gone completely. The Wire fans will also see more than one familiar face.

We Own This City cast

The cast of We Own This City is led by Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, The Punisher) as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, who is at the center of a federal corruption case on the Baltimore Police Department.

Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country, Loki) plays Nicole Steele, an attorney on Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice that's investigating the Baltimore police.

Jamie Hector (The Wire, Bosch) is Sean M. Suiter, a Baltimore City Homicide detective whose past may become a problem.

Josh Charles (The Good Wife, Sports Night) plays a cop named Daniel Hersl, who is notorious for taking violent liberties with Baltimore residents.

The rest of the cast includes: