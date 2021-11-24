How to watch The Beatles: Get Back documentary online

Peter Jackson chronicles the making of Let It Be when you watch The Beatles: Get Back documentary on Disney Plus. Jackson leaves Middle-earth behind to journey back in time to 1969 London, when The Beatles recorded their twelfth and final studio album, Let It Be (working title: Get Back).

The Beatles: Get Back release date and start time The Beatles: Get Back streams in three parts on consecutive days: November 25, 26 and 27. Each episode drops at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.

The docuseries draws from footage shot for Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 documentary of the album. Jackson had access to more than 55 hours of video and 150 hours of audio, much of it never seen before The director chooses to highlight on the camaraderie and friendship displayed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, rather than the rumors of bad blood that dogged the recording of Let It Be.

Here's how to watch The Beatles: Get Back on Disney Plus (one of the best streaming services).

The Beatles: Get Back documentary premieres on Disney Plus with the first episode on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 25) at 3 a.m. ET.

Episode 2 starts streaming at 3 a.m. on Friday, November 26. Episode 3 follows at 3 a.m. on Saturday, November 27.

How to watch The Beatles: Get Back in the UK, Canada and other international regions

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

What is The Beatles: Get Back about?

Get Back takes audiences back to the somewhat-frenzied time when the band was trying to write 14 new songs for their first live concert in two years. With their backs against the wall, the Beatles rely on their bonds, good humor and creative genius to hit the deadline. The docu-series shows, for the first time, The Beatles' last live performance as a group — the rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row.

Jackson did not interview the surviving Beatles, McCartney and Starr, for the docuseries, wanting to remain in the moment, in the room, on the rooftop in 1969. And in a rarity for Disney Plus, the documentary contains explicit language, mature themes and smoking.

Watch the trailer below: