How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 — live stream every game online

Millions of people around the world will want to know how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021, because it promises to be an exhilarating tournament between all of the top cricketing nations.

T20 cricket 21/22 key fixtures The T20 World Cup 2021 is now underway. Full fixtures below.

Saturday's first game (October 23):

► Australia vs South Africa

11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Willow via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In fact, the contest is already underway, with the first round due to finish today (Friday, October 22) and several teams already guaranteed to join the big boys in the Super 12.

Don't know what the Super 12 is? Well here's your quick T20 World Cup 2021 primer. Eight sides — England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan — pre-qualified for the second round, also known as the Super 12. This sees the teams split into two groups of six, with the top two from each then going on to the semi-finals.

The remaining four places in the Super 12 will be filled by the top two teams in each of the first round groups. In fact, three are already through, with Scotland, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka all confirmed. The final spot will be filled by one of either Namibia or Ireland, who meet today.

Outside of those qualifiers, almost every side here has a realistic chance of winning, which should make for some fantastic games.

England are the world's No.1 ranked team, but India and Pakistan are also incredibly strong. Australia should never be written off, while New Zealand reached the 50-over World Cup final and will have a chance here too. West Indies are the holders and can beat anyone on their day.

All of which is a way of saying that we're not going to make predictions, beyond the fact that there will be many, many sixes hit, plenty of nerveless death bowling and thrills aplenty. And the good news is you can watch the entire T20 World Cup live if you know how, wherever you are.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 cricket coverage from your home country — after all, there's nothing like enjoying the action with commentators and pundits you already know. But what if you're not there when the game is on?

T20 World Cup 2021 upcoming fixtures • Australia vs South Africa (Sat)

• England vs West Indies (Sat)

• India vs Pakistan (Sun)

• A1 vs Bangladesh (Sun)

• Afghanistan vs Scotland (Mon)

• South Africa vs West Indies (Tues)

• Pakistan vs New Zealand (Tues)

• England vs Bangladesh (Wed)

• Scotland vs A2 (Wed) (Full fixtures plus times at bottom of page)

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the T20 World Cup 2021 live stream from Sky Sports, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service and watch the match.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 live streams in the UK

You'll be able to watch every T20 World Cup 2021 match live in the U.K. on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app. Every game will be on Sky Sports Cricket, with some also on Sky Sports Main Event, and there'll also be plenty of supporting coverage including highlights and analysis packages.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. If you don't have Sky at all, it'll cost you at least £41/month, depending on which other channels you choose.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £19.99 or month-long access for £33.99 — though you'll also need to pay an extra £5/month for full HD quality plus the ability to watch on up to 3 screens at once. Still, Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky and just want to watch for a fixed period.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 live streams in the US

Despite the USA not having qualified for the tournament, cricket fans in the U.S. have a couple of choices when it comes to the T20 World Cup 2021.

The entire tournament will be shown on the excellently named Willow TV, which is available via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV. You'll need a Sling subscription, which costs $35 for either the Orange or Blue package, and can then add Willow TV for $10/month or $60/year.

However, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 and Willow TV is offering its first month for just $5 — so you could watch the entire T20 World Cup 2021 for just $15.

Another option is ESPN Plus, which will also be showing every game in the T20 World Cup; subscribers can also stream the game through the ESPN Plus website.

But what if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now? As we explained above, your best bet will be to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN so you can access them wherever you are.

Image Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. Willow TV is available as an add-on to either. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month. View Deal

How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 live streams in Australia

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the T20 World Cup 2021, in the form of Fox Sports or Kayo Sport.

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet. It can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package. A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month, but this merely gives you the ability to access three simultaneous streams, rather than two.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 live streams in New Zealand

New Zealanders can see how the Black Caps get on in the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 live streams in India

If you're watching the T20 World Cup in India, you'll need to tune in to either Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar. If you're cutting the cord and going the Hotstar route, you can pay Rs. 499/year for the new Mobile plan, which lets you watch on one mobile device, Rs. 899/year for the Super plan (2 devices, including TVs and laptops) or Rs. 1499 for Premium (4 devices plus 4K). There's more details here.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to live stream the action wherever you are are.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 live streams in Pakistan

The 2021 T20 World Cup is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, no sign-up or registration required.

Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny.

Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

T20 World Cup 2021 cricket: Full fixtures and times

All times BST

Round 1 (October 17-22)

Friday, October 22

• Namibia vs Ireland (11 a.m.)

• Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (3 p.m.)

Super 12 (October 23 — November 8)

Saturday, October 23

• Australia vs South Africa (11 a.m.)

• 3pm - England vs West Indies (3 p.m.)

Sunday, October 24

• A1 vs Bangladesh (11 a.m.)

• India vs Pakistan (3 p.m.)

Monday, October 25

• Afghanistan vs Scotland (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, October 26

• South Africa vs West Indies (11 a.m.)

• Pakistan vs New Zealand (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, October 27

• England vs Bangladesh (11 a.m.)

• Scotland vs A2 (3 p.m.)

Thursday, October 28

• Australia vs A1 (3 p.m.)

Friday, October 29

• West Indies vs Bangladesh (11 a.m.)

• Afghanistan vs Pakistan (3 p.m.)

Saturday, October 30

• South Africa vs A1 (11 a.m.)

• England vs Australia (3 p.m.)

Sunday, October 31

• Afghanistan vs A2 (11 a.m.)

• India vs New Zealand (3 p.m.)

Monday, November 1

• England vs A1 (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, November 2

• South Africa vs Bangladesh (11 a.m.)

• Pakistan vs A2 (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, November 3

• New Zealand vs Scotland (11 a.m.)

• India vs Afghanistan (3 p.m.)

Thursday, November 4

• Australia vs Bangladesh (11 a.m.)

• West Indies vs A1 (3 p.m.)

Friday, November 5

• New Zealand vs A2 (11 a.m.)

• India vs Scotland (3 p.m.)

Saturday, November 6

• Australia vs West Indies (11 a.m.)

• England vs South Africa (3 p.m.)

Sunday, November 7

• New Zealand vs Afghanistan (11 a.m.)

• Pakistan vs Scotland (3 p.m.)

Monday, November 8

• India vs A2 (3 p.m.)

Knockouts (November 10-14)

Wednesday, November 10

• Semi-final 1 (3 p.m.)

Thursday, November 11

• Semi-final 2 (3 p.m.)

Sunday, November 14

• T20 World Cup 2021 Final (3 p.m.)

T20 World Cup 2021 cricket: Results

• Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets

• Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs

• Ireland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets

• Sri Lanka beat Namibia by 7 wickets

• Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs

• Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs

• Namibia beat Netherlands by 6 wickets

• Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 60 runs

• Bangladesh beat Papua New Guinea by 84 runs

• Scotland beat Oman by 8 wickets

T20 World Cup 2021 cricket: Tables

GROUP A Position Team Played Net RR Points 1 Sri Lanka 2 +3.165 4 2 Ireland 2 -1.010 2 3 Namibia 2 -1.163 2 4 Netherlands 2 -1.240 0

GROUP B Position Team Played Net RR Points 1 Scotland 3 +0.775 6 2 Bangladesh 3 +1.733 4 3 Oman 3 -0.025 2 4 Papua New Guinea 3 -2.655 0

SUPER 12 GROUP 1 Position Team Played Net RR Points 1 England 0 0 0 2 Australia 0 0 0 3 South Africa 0 0 0 4 West Indies 0 0 0 5 A1 0 0 0 6 Bangladesh 0 0 0

SUPER 12 GROUP 2 Position Team Played Net RR Points 1 India 0 0 0 2 Pakistan 0 0 0 3 New Zealand 0 0 0 4 Afghanistan 0 0 0 5 Scotland 0 0 0 6 A2 0 0 0