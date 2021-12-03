How to watch Succession season 3 episode 8 online tonight — release time and more

It's almost time to watch Succession season 3 episode 8 online, and the Roys are going big with the GoJo deal going bad. Oh, and it appears that the Roy sibs' mother's wedding is at the center of the episode.

Succession season 3 episode 8 date and time Succession season 3 episode 8 "Chiantishire" airs at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max Sunday (December 5).

The topic at hand for episode 8 is how the family deals with the rising price of Matsson's GoJo, which Waystar is trying to acquire. Oh, and like everyone else these days, Matsson has itchy Twitter fingers.

Meanwhile, fresh off his big birthday bash hangover, Kendall's got a shorn head and is demanding one on one time with Logan. Will he take the offer to leave the business with the stock money? Or make things harder?

Here's everything you need to watch Succession season 3 episode 8. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 8

In the U.S., Succession season 3 episode 8 premieres Sunday (Dec. 5) at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream on HBO Max, one of the best streaming services.

A pro tip for getting this episode to show up on time, so you're not behind? Once the episode is about to start, select the Home button in the HBO Max app until the new episode appears. HBO Max is on all of the best streaming devices.

Season 3 consists of nine total episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays.

HBO Max Best Streaming Service HBO Max is one of the newer kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month for the no-ads version and $10 for the ad-supported plan.

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 8 in Canada

Canadians can watch Succession season 3 episode 8 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 8 in the UK

Brits can watch Succession season 3 on Sky Atlantic at the same time as the U.S. airing. That means the episode 8 is Monday, December 6 at 2 a.m. GMT. There's also a rerun at the much more reasonable hour of 9 p.m. GMT.

Or you can stream Succession season 3 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.