How to watch Succession season 3 episode 7 online — release time and more

We're ready to watch Succession season 3 episode 7 online. Just as long as you don't leave us in the room with any Larry Lech types.

Succession season 3 episode 7 date and time Succession season 3 episode 7 "Too Much Birthday" airs at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday (November 28).

The topic at hand for episode 7 is Kendall's big day. Doing exactly the opposite of what he should be doing as a publicly performative progressive figure, the Roy boy breaking from the family is having a party that HBO's episode description describes as "lavish." His turtleneck and chain look is ... interesting to say the least.

At this party, Shiv and Roman are trying to meet with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), the biggest remaining cameo of the season. Matsson is in charge of a streaming company named GoJo, and is intent on making a deal with a Roy family member.

Speaking of cameos, we expect to see more of Jeryd Mencken (played by Weeds and Angels in America's Justin Kirk), though we may not see more of the always-delightful political king-maker Ron Pectis (Stephen Root).

Here's everything you need to watch Succession season 3 episode 7. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 7

In the U.S., Succession season 3 episode 7 premieres Sunday (November 28) at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream on HBO Max, one of the best streaming services.

A pro tip for getting this episode to show up on time, so you're not behind? Once the episode is about to start, select the Home button in the HBO Max app until the new episode appears. HBO Max is on all of the best streaming devices.

Season 3 consists of nine total episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays.

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 7 in Canada

Canadians can watch Succession season 3 episode 7 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 7 in the UK

Brits can watch Succession season 3 on Sky Atlantic at the same time as the U.S. airing. That means the episode 7 is Monday, November 22 at 2 a.m. GMT. There's also a rerun at the much more reasonable hour of 9 p.m. GMT.

Or you can stream Succession season 3 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.