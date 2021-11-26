How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 online

After spending time with your family, it's time to check in with the Duttons and watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 online. Can you believe the Paramount Network drama is already halfway through season 4? John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is still trying to find whoever ordered the hits against his family.

Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 start time, channel Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 premieres on Sunday (November 28) at 8 p.m. ET.

Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 is titled "Under a Blanket of Red," an ominous phrase that portends blood. And that isn't good for Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). He faces a difficult choice now that he knows his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton) is connected to the federal inmate who set up the hits against the Duttons. Will Jamie remain loyal to his bio dad or to the man who raised him?

Meanwhile, Beth decides to take the job offered by Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner (Jackie Weaver). This uneasy alliance could give Beth the chance for payback against former mentor Bob Schwartz (Michael Nouri). But all John wants to know is how this job can help the ranch.

Plus, a new thorn appears in the Duttons' side in the form of environmental activist Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo).

Here's everything you need to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 online, even without cable. Watch a promo below:

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Network isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Yellowstone season 4 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 in the US

U.S. fans can watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 on Sunday (Nov. 28) at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Paramount Network is available with a cable package. If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Yellowstone season 4 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get Paramount Network. Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels.

Sling TV Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10. Get either the Orange or Blue plan, then add on Comedy Extra ($6) to get Paramount Network.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Paramount Network.

Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 for free

You can also watch the Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 for FREE on the Paramount Network website. Just click here, select "Start 24-Hour Pass" and register with your email address.

If you want to watch the entire season, however, you'll need one of the best cable TV alternatives mentioned above.

Is Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 on Peacock or Paramount Plus?

While seasons 1-3 of the series are streaming on Peacock, Yellowstone season 4 will not be available until after it concludes on Paramount Network — sometime in 2022.

Yellowstone is not on Paramount Plus either, though its upcoming spinoffs 1883 and 6666 will be.

Can you watch Yellowstone season 4 in the UK?

There's bad news for Brits. Previous seasons of Yellowstone have been available on Paramount Network UK and Channel 5's streaming service My5 for free (with a valid TV license).

However, Paramount Network UK and My5 haven't announced a Yellowstone season 4 release date. British fans will have to wait, possibly for some time.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 in Canada

Canadian fans can watch Yellowstone 4 on the Paramount Network if they get the channel through their cable provider.

Travelers in Canada who want to use their existing streaming subscriptions can look into ExpressVPN.