How to watch Firestarter (2022) online — release date and time

When you watch Firestarter online, you'll see if a Stephen King classic can hold up to yet another adaptation. And, yes, the basics are very similar to the 1984 movie, meaning Ryan Kiera Armstrong is stepping into a role once filled by Drew Barrymore.

Firestarter (2022) release date and time Firestarter premieres on Friday (May 13).

• Time — 3 a.m. ET

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In the novel Firestarter is adapted from, the family of parents Andy (Zac Efron), Vicky (Sydney Lemmon) and daughter Charlie (Armstrong), were trying to do their best to control young Charlie's pyrokinesis. All the while, they're pursued by a government agency known as The Shop.

This new Firestarter seems to follow the same path, but we can't tell if Andy and Vicky have the same telekinetic abilities that help them read minds. Still, Charlie's powers are becoming harder to control as she gets older, as incidents at school reveal her abilities to her peers.

Interestingly enough, Firestarter isn't just on Peacock. It's also getting a theatrical release this weekend. This kind of simultaneous release (known as day-and-date in the movie business) used to be the kind of thing we mostly saw from HBO Max, but it stopped doing that once 2022 began.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Firestarter online, and check out the trailer and cast details below!

How to watch Firestarter (2022) online from anywhere

Just because Peacock isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Firestarter (2022) if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Firestarter (2022) online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Firestarter (2022) on Friday (May 13) starting at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock. Yes, the film will also be in theaters, but this day-and-date release is a boon that helps Peacock keep its spot as one of the best streaming services on the market.

Peacock has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Firestarter in Canada

At this point, you may have trouble streaming Firestarter in Canada. Peacock isn't available in Canada at this time. Alternatively, Firestarter will be in theaters in Canada, so you can get a ticket to see it there.

Travelers who are in Canada and can't access their paid streaming services will need the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch Firestarter in the UK

Peacock is currently available in the U.K., so you'll possibly be able to stream Firestarter there. If it's not there? You can buy a movie ticket, just like folks in the U.S. and Canada.

For anyone traveling in the UK who wants to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Firestarter in Australia

Just like our friends in Canada, Australians will have trouble streaming Firestarter — as Peacock isn't down under yet. That said, Firestarter hits Aussie theaters one day early, on Thursday (May 12)

Travelers who are in Australia and can't access their paid streaming services will need the help of ExpressVPN.

Firestarter cast