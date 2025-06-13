When is 'How to Train Your Dragon' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

DreamWorks is whisking us away on a fantastical adventure with Hiccup and Toothless in the live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon."

Fifteen years after the original movie, this new release takes us back to the island of Berk and reintroduces us to its Viking residents, who have been warring with dragons for generations.

Amid all the trouble, Hiccup (Mason Thames) befriends the lovable Night Fury dragon, Toothless, and their unlikely bond challenges the very foundations of Viking society.

Despite trepidation around this trend of remakes, "How to Train Your Dragon" looks to be off to a flying start. The new release is Certified Fresh on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and currently holds a near-perfect 99% rating from fans, too.

Waiting to watch "How to Train Your Dragon" from the comfort of your own sofa? Well, we do not currently have a confirmed home release date for the new movie.

However, if you're waiting to watch the live-action movie at home, or you've already seen it and want to relive the adventure all over again, here's my best guess at the "How to Train Your Dragon" streaming date.

When is 'How to Train Your Dragon' streaming?

How To Train Your Dragon | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

At the time of writing, the only way to watch the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" remake is by heading to your local movie theater, and seeing as it only came to theaters on June 13, that probably won't change for a while yet.

And, of course, would-be streamers will first have to wait for the movie to do the rounds on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms, first.

However, being a Universal release, we can at least presume that when "How to Train Your Dragon" comes to streaming, it'll first be made available to watch on Peacock.

At the time of writing, I'd guess that "How to Train Your Dragon" will come to Peacock at some point in October 2025.

That's based on how long we've waited for past DreamWorks features to come to NBCUniversal's streamer. For example, we waited 120 days between "The Wild Robot's" theatrical and streaming debut.

Similarly, "Dog Man" came to Peacock on Friday, May 30, 120 days after it premiered in theaters on January 31, while "Kung Fu Panda 4" had a slightly quicker turnaround, arriving on Peacock 106 days after hitting theaters in March 2024.

Of course, if the "How to Train Your Dragon" live-action remake really takes flight at the box office, there's always the chance it might stay in theaters even longer. And, of course, that above release window is just a guess; nothing's official just yet.

As and when we get a confirmed "How To Train Your Dragon" streaming date, we'll be sure to update this article and include it here, so keep checking back.

