How to watch Kids in the Hall: Release date and time

It's time to watch Kids in the Hall and see if everyone's favorite odd-ball Canadians still have that magic (or if Amazon's got enough money to coax it out of them). Yes, in the year of our lord 2022, someone at Prime Video had the idea to see if the Kids were back in town.

Kids In the Hall (2022) release date, schedule Kids In the Hall (2022) debuts on Friday (May 13) on Prime Video.

All eight episodes will debut together

And, yes, don't adjust your TVs, this is a complete reunion, as Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson all came back for this return ride.

Judging by the trailer below, there are no limits or sacred cows for this run, as the gang start off riffing on comparisons between Amazon and The Devil. This season is comprised of eight new episodes, and later this month a two-part documentary The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks will debut on Prime Video, showing the group's origins.

But what fun would a season of just the Kids be? Fred Armisen, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Jay Baruchel, Samantha Bee, Paul Bellini, Pete Davidson, Will Forte, Mark Hamill, Eddie Izzard, Catherine O’Hara, Kenan Thompson, Catherine Reitman, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross and Colin Mochrie.

Here's everything to know about how to watch Kids In The Hall's new season online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch Kids In The Hall (2022) in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Kids In The Hall (2022) starting this Friday (May 13) on Amazon Prime Video.

The first two episodes arrive this Friday, and then we get another two episodes each of the following Fridays until May 6.

Kids In The Hall (2022) is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, Wheel of Time and Underground Railroad.

How to watch Kids In The Hall (2022) anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss Kids In The Hall (2022). Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.