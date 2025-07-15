'M3GAN 2.0' arrives on streaming and don't listen to the haters — it's exactly what a summer blockbuster's supposed to be

"M3GAN 2.0" isn't doing too hot in theaters, so much so that it's already on digital streaming. That's right, you can stream Blumhouse's sequel to the campy 2022 horror hit from home, less than three weeks after it opened in theaters on June 27.

Typically, that's a sign that a moviemaker is desperate to drum up more buzz (and sales) for a flop in the premium video-on-demand market. "M3GAN 2.0" is no exception, earning $36 million during its theatrical run so far, compared to the original's $180 million global haul.

It isn't faring much better with critics either. Currently, it holds a 58% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes (though notably, the "fresh" reviews slightly outweight the "rotten" ones.)

But after seeing it in theaters, I'm here to say: Don't listen to those haters. If you're expecting another horrifying take on the rise of AI, you might be disappointed, sure. But if you go into it expecting a typical summer blockbuster where the only goal is to have fun and be entertained, you'll have a blast. Audiences seem to be on my side, too, as it has a considerably better 82% Popcornmeter from Rotten Tomatoes users.

The sequel shifts from small-scale horror into a superhero action movie a la "Terminator 2," and that genre switch-up may have some viewers understandably bummed. That being said, I had so much fun seeing it in theaters that I think M3GAN's killer glow-up has the makings of the next sleeper hit on streaming. Those who enjoyed the original's campier parts will be eating good.

There's more ridiculous dancing, more over-the-top deaths, more snarky comebacks and more queer overtones than you can shake a dismembered arm at. (Just look at that bisexual lighting in the image above — I am here for it!)

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch "M3GAN 2.0" online, and when we expect to see "M3GAN 2.0" streaming free on Peacock.

What is 'M3GAN 2.0' about?

M3GAN 2.0 | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first "M3GAN" introduced us to the titular autonomous android (played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis ), designed by roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) to be a companion for her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) after her parents are killed in a car accident. When M3GAN develops self-awareness and goes off the rails, taking her mission to protect Cady to deadly extremes, the two are forced to take her out of commission.

The sequel continues two years after M3GAN went rogue. When a dangerous new android, AMELIA (Ivanna Sakhno), built using M3GAN’s initial design starts cracking skulls, government agents break into Gemma and Cady's home demanding answers.

Once they leave, Gemma, now an advocate for AI regulation (and who can blame her?), discovers M3GAN is not only still around but has been secretly pulling the strings to fast-track her career. With M3GAN's cover blown and her protocol to protect Cady still driving her, she volunteers to help take down her power-hungry counterpart, becoming a reluctant anti-hero along the way.

There's just one condition: She'll need a new body, and she wants to be taller this time.

Where can you stream 'M3GAN 2.0' from home?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

As of July 15, you can buy or rent "M3GAN 2.0" on Amazon, Apple and other VOD platforms. As with other premium new releases, it's available to rent for $19.99 or purchase for $24.99, though the price may vary depending on your platform of choice.

As of now, "M3GAN 2.0" is not streaming on any subscription streaming services. We expect to see "M3GAN 2.0" arrive on Peacock at some point in the future, but an official date has not yet been announced.

We do have a guess, though. Another Universal release, "The Woman in the Yard," came to Peacock on June 27, about three months after opening in theaters. If history repeats itself, that would mean "M3GAN 2.0" could land on Peacock around late September or the first week of October.

'M3GAN 2.0' is campy fun you shouldn't miss

(Image credit: Alamy)

I’ll always prefer a messy swing for the fences over a safe single. Even at its most chaotic, "M3GAN 2.0" remains energetic and entertaining, packed with the same sharp wit and wicked edge that defined the original.

"M3GAN" became a hit thanks in large part to a surge of internet memes, and "M3GAN 2.0" definitely tries to recapture lightning in a bottle with moments clearly designed to go viral. Some land while others don't, though one standout reference to the infamous singing scene from the original had me and the rest of the theater cracking up.

While "M3GAN 2.0" may not match the first movie’s endlessly quotable appeal and it largely trades scares for pulpy mayhem, it still delivers plenty of wild, memorable scenes that are easy to lose yourself in. M3GAN's transformation from a once-lethal cyborg to humanity's protector will resonate with fans of the "Terminator" movies, the series's clearest inspiration. In many ways, it feels like an old-fashioned "turn your brain off and enjoy" action film, perfect for cackling over some popcorn on a summer night.

