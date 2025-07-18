7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (July 18-20)

Whether you're escaping a heatwave or just soaking in the A/C, now’s a great time to refresh your queue with the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

This week brings the return of fan-favorite series and a few intriguing newcomers. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is back to stir up more teen heartbreak in the third and final season, while “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” season 3 launches into another round of space-faring adventures. Over on Netflix, “Untamed” delivers a gritty survival tale with teeth.

And for movie night? The beloved saga "How to Train Your Dragon" gets a fire-breathing live-action reboot that's available to stream via premium video-on-demand. Here are our top picks for what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 (Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Grab your swimsuit for one last wild summer at Cousins Beach. The third and final season of Amazon's teen drama brings the tangled love story of Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) to a close.

Now navigating college life, Belly believes she’s finally settled on J ... until Conrad comes back into the picture, turning everything upside down. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions, killer soundtrack needle drops and heartbreak that'll require a lot of tissues.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Prime Video

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ season 3 (Paramount Plus)

“Strange New Worlds” returns for season 3, diving straight into the aftermath of that intense Gorn showdown. Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew are carrying some wounds, but they’ve got plenty of fresh frontiers ahead — both out in space and within themselves.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One episode might deliver pulse-pounding battles; the next week, a dose of lighthearted humor. This “Star Trek” show knows how to strike the perfect balance, with Mount’s Pike once again proving he’s among the franchise’s finest captains. For that authentic, classic “Star Trek” feel, this is still the place to be.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Untamed’ (Netflix)

UNTAMED | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Eric Bana ventures deep into the wilderness of Yosemite in this intense Western thriller limited series, portraying a National Parks agent haunted by his past. When a woman falls from El Capitan, it first seems like a tragic accident, but nothing is as it seems.

As Turner investigates, the vast million-acre wilderness becomes the ideal place to hide secrets (and perhaps more). The stunning landscapes are filled with very real dangers. Sam Neill appears as a veteran chief ranger, while Lily Santiago plays a city cop trying to find her footing in the rugged wild.

All 6 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes’ (HBO)

HBO announces the title of new 2-part Billy Joel documentary - YouTube Watch On

Music legend Billy Joel bares it all in this revealing two-part documentary. From his Long Island roots to the heartbreak behind classics like “Just the Way You Are,” Joel opens up about the missteps, record deals and close calls that shaped his journey.

Packed with never-before-seen footage and candid interviews, this music doc provides an intimate look at the man behind the piano and the stories that turned him into an icon.

Episode 1 premieres Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

New movies

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ (PVOD)

How To Train Your Dragon | Official Trailer NL/FR Sub - YouTube Watch On

You already know the story: boy meets dragon, boy hides dragon, boy and dragon save the day. DreamWorks’ live-action remake of its 2010 animated classic sticks close to the original, almost to a fault. It’s bigger, longer and heavier, but the heart’s still there.

Mason Thames stars as Hiccup, the awkward Viking kid who dares to befriend a dragon instead of killing it. The bond he forms with Toothless is sweet and believable. The new version doesn’t reinvent anything, but it’s a solid outing that works.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Wall to Wall’ (Netflix)

Wall to Wall - Official Trailer [English] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Buying your first apartment should be a triumph, not a slow descent into madness. But in this intense Korean thriller, that’s exactly what happens to Woo-sung (Kang Ha-neul), who finally purchases a home, only to find himself broke, alone, sleep-deprived and blamed for a mysterious banging that keeps the entire building up at night.

The neighbors are hostile, the walls are thin and the tension is thicker than the summer heat. “Wall to Wall” tightens the screws slowly, with a creeping dread that will make you think twice about signing that mortgage.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘The Assessment’ (Hulu)

The Assessment - Official Trailer - Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Vikander | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

In the near-future of this sci-fi thriller, having a kid starts with impressing a woman wielding a clipboard. Elizabeth Olsen and Himesh Patel play a couple desperate to start a family, but in this dystopia, the state decides who’s worthy of parenthood.

Alicia Vikander arrives as their evaluator, moving in for a week to judge everything from their communication skills to their sex life. What starts as awkward quickly turns bizarre, then quietly sinister.

Streaming now on Hulu