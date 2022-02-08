Google Pixel 6 update fixes annoying camera and keyboard bugs

If your Google Pixel 6 has been misbehaving lately, then you'll be glad to know Google's just issued its next update.

The company announced that the Google Pixel Update - February 2022 will be rolling out to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices over the next few weeks. This should hopefully get the Pixel back to working like it should, although the fact these bugs exist in the first place on a flagship phone series is astonishing.

One of the most irritating bugs, one that caused the Pixel to restart when using the camera app, has apparently now been squashed. We can only imagine how frustrating it is to miss out on a photo opportunity through having your phone reboot, particularly as the Pixel 6 is one of the best camera phones, and is otherwise ideal for this purpose.

Another big issue, that the keyboard could sometimes cover up what you were trying to type, is also fixed in this patch. This fix is also coming to older Pixel phones, all the way back to the Pixel 3a, if they're running Android 12.

A couple of Bluetooth-related problems have also been sorted out. Unexpected disconnections from your audio devices and overall quality for certain types of audio have respectively been fixed and improved, which will be welcome news for anyone who likes playing music through a pair of the best wireless headphones or one of the best Bluetooth speakers.

As much as we liked the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google's not done a great job with keeping its software functional and reliable since launch. In fact, until last month's big update, several major tech influencers were thinking about taking back their endorsement for the phone, due to how bad the software was to use.

We still think both Pixel 6 models belong among the best phones overall, but Google really needs to get a handle on its quality. It would be unthinkable to have a Samsung or iPhone update that makes it hard to type or that makes using the camera a gamble. If Google wants to play in the big leagues, which it's shown it is capable of doing, then bugs like this for the Pixel 6a or Pixel 7 can't be present post-launch.