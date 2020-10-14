Get these amazing Kindle Prime Day deals while you still can

It's a good day for bookworms. Right now, these Prime Day deals make Amazon's e-readers (and tablets) more affordable, including a new all-time-low price for our favorite Kindle. But that's not all. Fire HD tablets of every size are on sale, too, making this a great time to pull the trigger on virtually any new Amazon device.

For example, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is just $79.99 . That's $50 off the regular $129 price — and the lowest price we've seen for this Kindle. So not only is it cheaper than the standard issue-Kindle, but the Kindle Kids Edition is also on sale for a better price than the basic Kindle, too!

On the lookout for an Amazon tablet instead? The excellent Fire HD 10 is discounted to $79 as well. From Netflix to Spotify to Audible to Zoom, there's an awful lot you can do with this zippy little device.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB): was $89 now $54 @ Amazon

Designed for extremely portable entertainment (and how), the Fire HD 8 lasts up to 12 hours of reading, web browsing, watching videos, or listening to your favorite tunes. It's also 30% faster than previous models, thanks to the new 2.0-GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. In addition to built-in Alexa support, it also has a neat Game mode for distraction-free fun.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB): was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Thanks to the beautiful 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display, watching movies on the new Amazon Fire HD 10 is a pleasure. The 2.0-GHz octa-core processor (plus 2GB of RAM) keeps things speedy, and you can add up to 512GB of internal storage via the microSD slot. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

It's the most advanced Kindle ever. The crystal-clear 300-ppi Paperwhite display uses the latest e-ink technology (to keep your eyeballs relaxed), and the ergonomic design is ideal for one-handed reading. You can adjust the shade of the screen from white light to a warm amber, and Amazon gives you access to literally millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

For watertight, go Paperwhite. This is the Kindle, and it's at the lowest price ever. Its sharp 300-ppi screen is great for reading crisp, clear text, and its IPX8 waterproof rating means it can survive a drop in the drink. (Making it bathtub-approved.)View Deal

Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition: was $129 now $79

Most tablets don't come with their own kid-proof case, but this one does. It also includes one year of Amazon Kids+, giving your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from the likes of PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, and Disney. The battery should last up to 12 hours for all-day play.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $110 now $75

The Kindle Kids Edition is just like the regular Kindle, but it's got a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a two-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, a colorful magnetic case, and no special offer ads on the lock screen. View Deal

For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8's screen and speakers prove it to be a solid device for all the basics, and its USB-C port means you can charge it with the same cable your new laptop uses. Still, considering the HD 8’s epic battery life, you won’t need to refuel it often. This goes double for the Fire HD 10, which sports a larger screen (and similar specs).

Read our full Amazon Fire HD 8 review

With its sleek metallic design, clicky buttons and new customizable page hues, the Amazon Kindle Oasis offers more than your average e-reader. The Oasis also includes the ability to listen to audiobooks from Audible (another Amazon-owned outlet). This device's lack of an internal speaker or headphone jack, however, means you can only listen over Bluetooth speakers or headphones.

Read our full Amazon Kindle Oasis review

As we noted in our Kindle Paperwhite review, its backlighting is strong and even, and its screen is just as sharp — at 300ppi — as the super-pricey Kindle Oasis. It's also got Bluetooth for connecting to speakers and headphones, so you can listen to Audible audiobooks.

Read our full Amazon Kindle Paperwhite review

If your kid is already comfortable using your tablet, get them their own with the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, which comes in a handy kid-proof case.

Younger readers will also love the Kindle Kids Edition. Its colorful case designs are a great touch, but that's only part of the upgrade you get for they money. A year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) plus a two-year worry-free warranty make this device an easy buy for mindful parents. It's also got one extra trick: simplifying the Kindle experience to focus on actually reading.

Read our full Amazon Kindle Kids Edition full review

Prime Day deals aren't over just yet, so bookmark Tom's Guide to stay on top of all the best stuff on sale.