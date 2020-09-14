Fortnite down — what you need to know right now

Having trouble logging into Fortnite? You're not alone. Epic Games has confirmed an issue related to logins with its wildly popular battle royale game, and is actively working on it.

On Monday afternoon (Sept. 14), players began reporting issues getting into to the game. Even more troubling, some saw a message that read "you do not have permission to play Fortnite," leading some players to believe that they were banned from the game. But Epic has confirmed that if you're seeing this message, you haven't been permanently locked out.

As a result of these issues, Fortnite has entered server downtime while Epic works to get everything back in shape. As such, you may not be able to play it for the next several hours. You can follow the Fortnite Status account for the latest updates on the game's servers.

As we work to resolve this issue, we have entered server downtime.September 14, 2020

Fortnite hasn't fallen victim to many major outages lately, but it has been embroiled in its fair share of controversy. Last month, the game was removed from the iOS App Store after Epic violated Apple's rules about in-app payments. Epic has since sued Apple for alleged anti-competitive practices, and the two parties are still going back and forth on the matter.

But for Fortnite players on all other platforms, this outage will hopefully be a short blip in the game's history. We'll be sure to update this story with any other major developments.