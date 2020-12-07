Forget HomePod mini — Apple Music works on Google Nest speakers now

Maybe Apple Music users don't need a HomePod mini after all. Google announced on Monday that all of its Nest smart speakers and displays now support Apple's music streaming service.

According to an official blog post, starting today many of the best Google Home speakers — including the new Google Nest Audio — can be used to steam content from Apple Music's massive library. This is addition to the number of music services Google Home already supports.

Not only can in-brand speakers like Google Nest Hub Max and Google Nest Mini play Apple Music now, but third-party models such as the Lenovo Smart Display 7 will benefit from the integration as well.

We recently conducted a face-off of the HomePod mini vs. Amazon Echo vs. Google Nest Audio, and music service availability stood out as a key difference shoppers should consider. Alexa users could already play Apple Music on their Echo devices, so today Google Assistant gained another skill to level the playing field.

The HomePod mini, or even the original HomePod, are definitely designed to best suit Apple Music users, with features such as handoff and more. That said, there are likely Google Assistant users who enjoy Apple Music for their iPhone or other Apple device. Now they have the option to extend their subscription to their home speakers and displays.

To start streaming from Apple Music through your Nest or other Google Assistant-enabled speaker, you'll need to link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app as you would any other music service. You'll also have the option to designate Apple Music as your default music streaming service.

Next: The best Google Home commands to use now