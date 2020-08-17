Forget Amazon Prime Day: The Fire TV Stick 4K is just $34 right now

Amazon has yet to reveal an official date for Amazon Prime Day. However, if you can't wait till the fall, there's a Prime Day-like sale you can shop right now.

Currently, the mega e-tailer is taking up to 30% off all of its Fire TV streamers. For instance, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $34.99. That's $15 off and the best price we've seen for this streaming device all year. Alternatively, you can also get the Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) on sale for $29.99. Both devices come with a free year of Food Network Kitchen ($39 value).

Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p): was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course), and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $34.99.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. At $20 off, it's at its lowest price of the summer.

If you want the best performance at the best price, it's hard to ignore the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. In our review, we were impressed by its excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation, and rich app selection.

In real-world tests, we found that the Fire TV Stick 4K streams 4K HDR content absolutely beautifully. We streamed 4K HDR content from Amazon Video and YouTube and the Fire TV Stick 4K consistently reached full Ultra HD resolutions within 30 seconds. In some instances, it displayed videos in 4K HDR right away and 1080p res in mere seconds.

Keep in mind that all of these devices were a few bucks cheaper during last year's Prime Day. But if you can't wait till October, these are the best prices you can get right now.