Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 release date, cast and will it happen?

If Marvel plans to make The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2, then one of the show's stars still remains in the dark about it. Sebastian Stan, who plays the latter half of the titular Avengers duo, recently said that he hasn't heard anything about a second season of the Disney Plus series — though he's already declared he's completely on board.

Stan has played Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier since the first Captain America movie. He's been through hell and back, becoming a super soldier assassin and then getting un-brainwashed in Wakanda. Now, he's (reluctantly) teamed up with Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, to chase down the insurgent group Flag Smashers and fight the now-former Captain America John Walker. Oh, and they'll eventually have to deal with the mysterious Power Broker, too.

That's a lot of story, and it could feasibly spin out into a second or even multiple seasons. But Marvel likes to keep its cards close to the vest — so close that even Stan doesn't know if the show will continue.

Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2: Will it happen?

The best news for people wanting Falcon & Winter Solider season 2 comes from Disney's submission of the show for Emmy consideration. Disney filed it as a Drama Series, which leaves the door open for season 2 — unlike how WandaVision was filed as a Limited Series, which makes it likely a one-and-done show.

When Collider asked the actor if he'd heard plans for Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2, Stan replied, "No, we have not, and I'll tell you that honestly, we have not. As per usual, I don't quite know what the next step is. We never really do. Maybe some people do, maybe [Robert] Downey [Jr.] used to know, I don't know."

That tracks with what other Marvel actors have said before. Paul Bettany revealed he thought he was getting fired in a meeting with Kevin Feige, when actually, the Marvel boss wanted to tell him about WandaVision.

If Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 does happen, though, Stan has already told Feige he's fully on board. "I got on the phone with him just to catch up, and I was saying to him, 'Dude, you could f--king tell me to go swim under[water], I'll do anything.' It doesn't matter. Or if this is it, my heart is just as big."

Were there to be a Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2, we'd assume its release date would be a ways into the future. Production would take time, but Disney Plus is hungry for all the Marvel shows it can get. We'd put expectations at around late 2023, mid-2024.

Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 cast

While Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 6 could kill off anyone, we're betting that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Stan) will be sticking around. And there's still the mystery of the Power Broker, and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) is a top suspect after episode 5. A prospective second season could revolve around stopping her in Madripoor.

Of course, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) are also likely going to continue past Falcon and Winter Solider's first season. As for Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl)? He could break free from his Wakandan imprisonment, but that's in the air.