Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2: Everything we know so far

We're very unclear as to if The Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 will actually happen, but those characters will definitely live on. One, of course, under a different name.

So, if you've watched the Falcon and Winter Soldier finale, then we assume you're ready to sound the Spoiler Warning horn with us, and dive into what we know about the next adventures of Sam and Bucky, as another round of the Disney Plus series doesn't seem out of the cards.

Season one saw Sebastian Stan back as Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier, who he's played since the first Captain America movie. He's been through hell and back, becoming a super soldier assassin and then getting un-brainwashed in Wakanda.

Now, after (reluctantly) teaming up with Sam Wilson, aka Falcon (who we first met in Captain America: The Winter Soldier), to chase down the insurgent group Flag Smashers and fight the now-former Captain America John Walker, the two are a united pair.

That's a lot of story, and it could feasibly spin out into a second or even multiple seasons. But Marvel likes to keep its cards close to the vest — so close that even Stan doesn't know if the show will continue.

Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 latest news

Some Marvel Disney Plus shows are getting a second season, as Loki season 2 is confirmed

A Captain America 4 from the Falcon and Winter Solider team is in the works

Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 may happen under a new name

Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2: Will it happen?

The best news for people wanting Falcon & Winter Solider season 2 comes from Disney's submission of the show for Emmy consideration. Disney filed it as a Drama Series, which leaves the door open for season 2 — unlike how WandaVision was filed as a Limited Series, which makes it likely a one-and-done show.

Then, we look at the closing title card for the Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, which simply read: Captain America and The Winter Soldier. Seems like a new title for a new season, doesn't it?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

But that isn't a confirmation of a renewal, the way that the Loki season 2 "stamp" was. So we wait.

Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 or Captain America 4?

But as for reasons why not? Well, The Hollywood Reporter broke news that a to-be-titled Captain America 4 is in the works — and that Falcon & Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman is at the helm it. Could that be what we get instead of Falcon & Winter Solider S2?

Further muddying the waters, when Collider asked Stan if he'd heard plans for Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2, Stan replied, "No, we have not, and I'll tell you that honestly, we have not. As per usual, I don't quite know what the next step is. We never really do. Maybe some people do, maybe [Robert] Downey [Jr.] used to know, I don't know."

That tracks with what other Marvel actors have said before. Paul Bettany revealed he thought he was getting fired in a meeting with Kevin Feige, when actually, the Marvel boss wanted to tell him about WandaVision.

That said, if Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 does happen, Stan has already told Feige he's fully on board. "I got on the phone with him just to catch up, and I was saying to him, 'Dude, you could f--king tell me to go swim under[water], I'll do anything.' It doesn't matter. Or if this is it, my heart is just as big."

Were there to be a Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2, we'd assume its release date would be a ways into the future. Production would take time, but Disney Plus is hungry for all the Marvel shows it can get. We'd put expectations at around late 2023, mid-2024.

Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 cast possibilities

While Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 6 could kill off anyone, we're betting that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Stan) will be sticking around. And now that we have solved the mystery of the Power Broker — it's Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) — we wonder how long it will take for Sam and Bucky to find out. A prospective second season could revolve around stopping her in Madripoor and Washington.

Of course, USAgent John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) are also likely going to continue past Falcon and Winter Solider's first season. As for Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl)? He could break free from his Wakandan imprisonment, but that's in the air.