Epic Super Bowl TV deal gets you Vizio 55-inch OLED for $999

We've been tracking Super Bowl TV deals since the start of the year, so trust us when we say this is the best deal we've come across to date.

Currently, Best Buy has the new Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $999.99. That's $300 off and the second-cheapest OLED TV we've ever seen. Although this same TV hit $899 on Black Friday, the current price is still a stunning deal.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Vizio's first OLED TV is here and it's now on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's $500 off and the cheapest it's ever been. (It's been priced at $1,799 for most of the current year). View Deal

Why is this such an amazing deal? Well, the Vizio OLED65-H1 is the company's first OLED TV. The 44-millimeter thin TV packs Vizio's new ProGaming Engine, which is a great feature for gamers. Basically, it means that the TV automatically adjusts the panel's refresh rate to match the source device. It also supports AMD FreeSync and 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.

In our Vizio OLED TV review, we found that this 4K powerhouse punches way above its price. The noticeable difference in contrast and black levels between Vizio's OLED TV and its top-of-the-line P-Series Quantum X impressed us. While the P-Series X delivered bright and vibrant colors, the Vizio OLED had deep black levels that lent a sharpness to the 4K picture that even the best LCDs struggle to match. We also loved its viewing angles. Even from extreme off angles, you'll see only the slightest distortion of color (and hardly a distracting one at that).

The big game is just a few days out, so if you're still looking for more deals, make sure to follow our TV deals page.