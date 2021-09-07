Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream and how to watch US Open tennis online

Today's Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream sees a highly ranked star take on an up-and-coming prodigy in a tough-to-call quarter-final. So, who will take this US Open live stream?

Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez match time The Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream is airing today (Tuesday, September 7).

It starts at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The experts are leaning in favor of Svitolina, who won their first and only previous match, in 2020 at Monterrey. She won 6-4, 7-4 then, and arrives here after taking her last four US Open opponents down in straight sets, including a 6-3, 6-3 win vs Simona Halep in the Round of 16.

Svitolina was dominant in that match, with five aces and only one double-fault. With Osaka and Barty out, she's become a major threat to win her first Grand Slam tournament.

The 73rd-ranked Fernandez, though, is no stranger to upsets, taking the 2020 Open champ Naomi Osaka out in the third round (5-7, 7(7)-6(2), 6-4) and the 17th-ranked Angelique Kerber of Germany down in the Round of 16 (6-4, 6(5)-7(7), 2-6).

Fernandez has demonstrated a solid will to come back, though, recovering from being down a set against both Kerber and Osaka. Here's how to watch Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez online:

How to watch Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream is today, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

The match will be on ESPN, which has US Open coverage from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as stream on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and the other ESPN channels in the Sling Orange package, and then add on Tennis Channel with the Sports Extra add-on. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services for sports fans, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams in the UK

U.K. fans will be able to watch this one with their dinner: Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez will be available on Amazon Prime Video, and is set to start at around 7 p.m. BST.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN1 will has the coverage of the match, as they've got men's and women's quarterfinals coverage from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TSN5 also has coverage during this window.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.