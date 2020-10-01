Early Prime Day deal: iPad mini 5 just hit lowest price ever

We're on the home stretch to Amazon Prime Day, and you don't have to wait until October 13 for great savings. Apple deals (the rarest of all) are already popping up in the form of a new iPad deal that takes the latest iPad mini down to its lowest price ever. So you'll want to get this 7.9-inch iPad before it sells out.

For a limited time, Amazon has the most recent iPad mini on sale for $349.99. That's $50 off and one of the best iPad sales we've seen all year.

iPad mini (64GB, Wi-Fi, 2019): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The iPad mini 5 sports the speedy A12 Bionic chip and offers tons of endurance, lasting 12 hours and 40 minutes on our battery test. Its 7.9-inch display is bright and colorful, which makes it perfect for reading books (especially comic books), and watching TV. View Deal

Apple's modestly rated the iPad mini 5 for up to 10 hours of battery life, but we've seen it last 2 hours and 40 minutes longer. This endurance is great, and means you don't need to always remember to charge it at night.

The iPad mini also supports the Apple Pencil stylus, which offers smooth, practically instantaneous input. Also, iPadOS 14 means the Apple Pencil can now be used as a keyboard alternative, as the new Scribble conversion lets you write with the stylus — in text fields — and see your chicken-scratch become actual text.

Oh, and the iPad mini also competes really well against the new iPad 2020. Not only does it pack the same A12 Bionic chip in that tablet, but it's nearly half a pound lighter at 0.66 pounds, so it's easier to hold in your hand for reading books for hours on end.

We're rounding up the best pre-Prime Day sales all week, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for more deals.